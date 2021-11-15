Husband Celebrates Kind Wife Who Paid His Fare During Their First Meeting.

Iniebiyo Daniel Felagha shared a lovely story of how he met his wife during a taxi ride, and she displayed great kindness

After their meeting, he knew he would not want to live without her and made everything possible for them to be together

The man said he would marry his lovely wife a million times over and thanked God for blessing their union

A loving husband has celebrated his marriage with his wife of two years, sharing a lovely story about their first meeting.

Daniel and Onyinye during their wedding in 2019. Photo: Iniebiyo Daniel Felagha.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post dated Tuesday, November 9, Iniebiyo Daniel Felagha narrated how he and his wife, Onyinye Felagha, met during a ride on a taxi.

Daniel noted he reached out to his pocket to pay his fare, but before he could do that, Onyinye had already beaten him to it and paid for the two.

This surprised him, and he decided not to leave it at that but instead wooed her into starting a relationship with him, and he even got to meet her family.

He also paid her dowry and sealed their relationship with a huge church wedding.

"I wasn't going to let it slide so I prepared myself, wooed her, walked boldly into her family (Igwe-Elenwo in Rumuchakara, Choba), paid her dowry and went to church to seal it before the congregation.

Promising to tell the whole story someday, the Nigerian man revealed they started dating in November 2015, introduced each other to their parents in November 2018.

They had their traditional wedding in August 2019 and their white wedding in November 2019.

Celebrating years of love

As they celebrated their second anniversary in marriage, Daniel said he would 'do life' with his wife a million times again, given another opportunity.

He also thanked God for blessing their marriage.

"Today marks our second year anniversary. Given another opportunity, my Love, I will do this a million times over with you. God has been faithful to us and to him we return all the glory," Daniel added.

Netizens were impressed by their love story and joined them in the celebrations.

Here are a few reactions:

Emeka Atkins said:

"Big congratulations to you and your sweetheart, more blissful years to come."

Inimfon Afia said:

"You went along with the smiles...happy anniversary my people."

Ebiyemiete Esther Omubo said:

"Happy Anniversary my lovely family."

Joy Uba said:

"Happy birthday boss. God bless your home always."

@Iniobong Aniefiok Charles said:

"Many more blissful years to you both! Happy anniversary."

@Nivie Igwele said:

"Happy marriage anniversary. More blissful years ahead, congratulations!"

Source: Briefly.co.za