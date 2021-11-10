Malala Yousafzai married her longtime lover Asser Malik in a beautiful ceremony that was attended by friends and family

The news of her marriage left people with mixed feelings as some wished her well as she started her union while others criticised her for going against what she stood for

She asked people to send prayers her way as she and her hubby embark on their marital life

Pakistani women's rights activist Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot with her longtime lover Asser Malik in a beautiful Islamic ceremony held in Birmingham in the UK.

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai and her family during her wedding day. Photo: @malala.

Malala marries Malik

The 24-year-old who's been vocal about women's rights in Pakistan had found refuge in the UK, and she delighted fans with news of her marriage.

Malala posted cute photos on her Twitter page showing off how the ceremony went down and captioned the post saying:

'Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

The news of her marriage saw celebrities, activists and social media users congratulate her and wish her well as she embarks on her marital life.

However, some people thought her getting married was a double standard as in a past interview, the activist had insinuated that she does not see a reason why people ought to get married and sign legal documents.

Here are some of the comments from her post:

@orensfindings said:

"Congratulations to Malala and her husband!"

Canada's Prime Minister Justine Trudeau said:

"Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together."

@zacharysquest added:

"Mubarak. May he understand the gift he has received and respect it."

@BalochNadir5 commented:

"Wish you all the best, May God bless you, and congratulations."

Apple's CEO Tim Cook commented:

"Congratulations to you and Asser! Wishing you all the best as you begin your new life together."

