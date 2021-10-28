Eish: Thando Thabethe Breaks Her Toe in Freak Accident While Working Out

Media personality Thando Thabethe had a freak accident recently that left her with a painful broken toe

The popular radio personality took to social media to share that she was working out when she hurt herself

The stunning actress posted a snap of her caring and loving boo Lunga Shabalala helping her put her moon boot on

Thando Thabethe is wearing a moon boot after her recent freak accident. The media personality shared the sad news on social media on Wednesday, 27 October.

Thando Thabethe is using a moon boot after breaking her toe recently. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed that she was working out when she broke her toe. The radio personality's boo, Lunga Shabalala, is taking good care of the stunner.

Thando took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of stories where her boo was giving her some medical attention. In one of the snaps, Lunga, who is also a media personality, can be seen helping the stunner put her moon boot on, according to ZAlebs.

Thando Thabethe's boo Lunga Shabalala is taking good care of her. Image and screenshot: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Lunga and Thando are one of the most celebrated couples in Mzansi. They usually serve their fans couple goals through the content their post on their timelines. They are not afraid to show Mzansi how much they care for each other.

