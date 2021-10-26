"Mjolofontein": Pearl Modiadie Announces She Is Back in the Dating Game

Pearl Modiadie has shared that she is ready to to meet a new man in her life as she is back in the dating game

The stunner has been out the game for a while because sh has been busy taking care of her one-year-old son Lewatle Olivier

The media personality broke up with the father of her kid Nathaniel Oppenheimer last year shortly after they welcomed their baby together

Pearl Modiadie has revealed that she's back in the dating game. The had been off the market for sometime because she was busy with her rich baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer. After their split, she focused on raising her baby boy Lewatle.

The media personality took to social media recently to share that she has entered "Mjolofontein" again. Lewatle's mom is ready to mingle and looking for a new man in her life.

Pearl Modiadie wrote on Twitter:

"As I enter Mjolofontein."

Some of her fans took to her timeline on the micro-blogging app to wish her good luck because Mjolo is more like a pandemic in Mzansi these days. Checkout some of their comments below:

@Bekzardegeneral wrote:

"LOL, gud luck."

@ds_sihle commented:

"Good luck."

According to ZAlebs, Pearl and Nathaniel called it quits last year after welcoming their baby together.

