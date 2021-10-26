'Idols SA' Season 9 Twin Neliswa Mxakaza Preggo: "Twin Life Has to Be the Best"

Idols SA season 9 contestant, twin Neliswa Mxakaza, is pregnant and can't wait to welcome her baby boy to the world

The singer shared that she and her twin sis Anele are working on a new album that they'll drop next year when she has given birth

The stunning twin's followers congratulated her after she shared snaps of herself showing off her baby bump

Idols SA season 9 contestants, twins Neliswa and Anele Mxakaza, are preparing to drop a new album in 2022. They are waiting for Neliswa to give birth before they release their new project.

'Idols SA' S9 twin Neliswa Mxakaza is pregnant. Image: @neliswa_twin

Source: Instagram

Neliswa shared on social media a while back that she's expecting her first bundle of joy with her fiancé Sandile Makhubela. The singer said she can't wait to be a mother to her baby boy.

According to Drum, the star shared that it has always been her dream to start her own family. The publication reports that her boo Sandile went down on one knee in 2020. The couple is now working on a suitable date for their wedding.

"My baby gets to have two moms," Neliswa told the magazine.

Neliswa took to Instagram a few days back to share a snap of herself with her twin sis. She was showing off her baby bump in the snap.

Check out some of the reactions from her followers below:

@mesh_birdie said:

"Please, you should’ve fallen pregnant at the same time."

@hlongwanelydia commented:

"Congratulations nana."

w.mbatha wrote:

"Congratulations my sweetheart."

msamkhulu_ncama wrote:

"Congratulations nkosazana."

faith.ngwane commented:

"Congratsss love!. I know you're going to be the best mom ever! Umhle."

hlongwa_nonto added:

"Imagine not being pregnant but having the opportunity to see how cute you will look when you are. Twin life has to be the best."

