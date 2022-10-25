A gorgeous young Mzansi woman took to social media with pride, showing off the home she bought

TikTok user Sive Ngedle claims that she managed to buy this home thanks to her selling Forever products

Many people took to the comments to congratulate the young lady on her new home and amazing hustle

While selling things like Avon, Tupperware and Forever products seems like something only for housewives, one woman managed to buy a whole entire home from that income.

TikTok user Sive Ngedle is proud to have bought her first home at the age of 25. Image: TikTok / Sive Ngedle

Young Mzansi women are levelling up, proving to the world that they can do anything others can, and we love it.

TikTok user Sive Ngedle shared a clip of a magic moment when she got the keys to her very first property. The stunner let the world know that being a Forever rep is how she managed to buy this home.

Babes, congratulations!

“Bought my first property at 25❤️”

Mzansi peeps shower the young woman with love

What a huge accomplishment! The comment section was quickly filled with messages of congratulations and pride.

Take a look:

@Mohapi Hope Tsholofe said:

“Congratulations babe. I've also just moved in to my new house . same age . I'm so grateful to the Almighty ”

@SofikaSaneh said:

“Congratulations baby cc we are proud of you ”

@Ke ngwana Modimo said:

“What actually inspires me yoh congratulations ”

@chud038 said:

“Yesssssssss.... Congratulations ”

Gorgeous woman purchases fabulous new home, Mzansi celebrates her win: “You are goals”

In related news, Briefly News reported that @MasingitaPri successfully bagged a new home and shared the wonderful news on the TL. Taking to Twitter with two amazing snaps, @MasingitaPri posed with a 'Sold' board in front of her new home.

She shared the images with her 1 800 followers and managed to go viral, gaining over 16 300 likes on the bluebird app. The awesome news was met with an influx of congratulatory messages from excited locals.

@MasingitaPri's success was felt in the hearts of many South Africans who long to purchase their own homes.

