Another controversial video of the former Ukhozi radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has emerged on social media.

In a recent video, Ngizwe is seen eating four plates at an event, and the video has since gone viral.

In the comments section people shared different reactions, some found this amusing, while others seemed to be concerned about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ngizwe Mchunu eating. Image: @nzuzomthethwa1/TikTok

Source: UGC

Former radio personality and alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu has become the talk of the town again after yet another one of his videos made rounds on social media.

This time, Ngizwe was spotted sitting and eating four plates of food all by himself at what looked like a traditional ceremony.

"Ziyakhala," one TikTok user commented on the video. However, other TikTok users found the video concerning. @masondo207 said people could love all they want, but he thinks Ngizwe has a problem and needs help.

"Ei bafwethu yaz abanye bayahleka kodwa manje lento iwrong lomjita uyadingwa ukwesekwa strong ikhona ikinga lapha"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@fikilesithole_ said Ngizwe did this on purpose because he wanted to trend.

"And He was aware ukuthi uyashuthwa uNgizwe ufuna ukuTrend unyaka wonke"

@user984531513195 said:

“Eish eish eish eish guys is very painful what you are doing to this man.”

"Hau Kodwa president udla amaleft overs"@tombimdluli wrote.

Alleged July Unrest Instigator Ngizwe Mchunu Makes a Tearful Plea Court After Hearing His Case Was Postponed

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe's case would resume in December 2022. He is set to appear in court next month on 5 December.

He appeared in Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 12 October, where he made an emotional plea and told the court how frustrated he felt about his case being constantly postponed.

Ngizwe explained that he might not be able to make it to court. He said he still doesn't understand the case against him because, during the unrest, he only showed support for former President Jacob Zuma.

News24 also reported that Ngizwe alleged that the regular postponement of his case was because of political interference. SABC News revealed that Ngizwe's case was postponed because the police officer who was meant to testify had to testify in another case at the High Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News