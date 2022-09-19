Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula's warrant of arrest was cancelled after he showed up late

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula escaped arrest by a whisker after he showed up at court late.

Musa Khawula arrived in court late, saying he was not feeling well. Image: @musakhawula.

The media personality who was scheduled to appear in the Vredenburg Regional court for murder charges stated that he arrived late because he was not feeling well.

According to The Daily Sun, the magistrate called Khawula's name several times, but he did not answer. The publication notes that Musa Khawula's lawyer said they had agreed to meet at the court the last time they spoke.

Khawula showed up a little later and told the court that he showed up late because he was not feeling well. The warrant of arrest that had been issued had to be cancelled, and the case was postponed to 19 October 2022.

The controversial media personality allegedly stabbed his friend named, Wandile Khambule, in Vredenburg, in March 2022. According to reports, Khawula stabbed his friend with a knife despite eyewitnesses pleading with him to stop.

Thembinkosi Lorch deletes Natasha Thahane's pics and unfollows her on IG, fans think they have broken up

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media users are convinced that there is trouble in Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahene's paradise after the stars reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.

The actress and Orlando Pirates star's relationship has always been marred with breakup rumours. The stars made headlines following reports that they had gone their separate ways soon after the birth of their baby.

According to ZAlebs, Lorch fuelled the breakup rumours when he deleted all of Natasha's snaps from his page. The publication also noted that the Blood and Water actress and her baby daddy no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Source: Briefly News