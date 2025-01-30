Every song Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter wrote about their love triangle

It is no secret that most songwriters compose tracks based on personal experiences. No wonder Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License sparked different theories about her romantic life in 2021. Although the hit song topped the Billboard Hot 100, it left internet sleuths connecting the dots of a possible love triangle between Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter (L), Joshua Bassett (C) and Olivia Rodrigo (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Kevin Winter, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you are a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fan, you are probably aware of Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo’s past rumoured relationship. Although the duo never confirmed the dating speculations, various tabloids report that their breakup and his new alleged relationship with Sabrina Carpenter inspired several songs.

What happened between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter?

In 2019, Rodrigo and Josh joined the cast of HSMTMTS as love interests Nini and Ricky. Their on-screen chemistry and frequent Instagram posts about each other led to speculations of an off-screen romance.

In a January 2020 interview with L.A. Times, Olivia revealed juicy details about their relationship, saying:

Acting alongside my best friend, Bassett, felt natural and authentic. I love him so much.

In the summer of 2020, Olivia alluded to a failed relationship after Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted together during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The plot thickened after Rodrigo released a song that purportedly narrated how Josh left her for another girl in January 2021, and Sabrina allegedly retaliated with a diss track a few weeks later.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett during the 2022 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere. Photo: David Livingston

What songs did Olivia write about Sabrina?

Although Olivia Rodrigo regularly denies writing any songs to target Carpenter, some pop analysts beg to differ due to the lyrics of some of these ballads:

Drivers License

When Olivia was 17, she released a song about a painful heartbreak. Rumour had it that the song detailed Joshua’s budding romance with Sabrina. Rodrigo, in part, sings:

You are probably with the blonde girl who is older than me. She is everything I am insecure about.

Eagle-eyed fans speculated that Olivia referred to blonde actress Sabrina, who is four years older than her.

Déjà Vu

In Déjà Vu, Rodrigo allegedly gets more specific about Sabrina’s identity while being sarcastic about her shared moments with Joshua via the lyrics:

Another actress! When will you tell her that we have already done everything you are doing together? It is not unique; it is reused.

Is Lacy about Sabrina?

The meaning behind Lacy is controversial. In its second verse, Olivia sings:

You got the one thing I want.

Many interpreted this as referencing Josh and Carpenter’s relationship or the latter’s friendship with Taylor Swift.

Joshua Bassett at the El Capitan Theatre in 2024 (L). Sabrina Carpenter at the Madison Square Garden in 2023 (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

The singer’s description of Lacy bore a significant resemblance to Sabrina. In addition, she purportedly complains about how her drama with Carpenter constantly overshadows her career, singing:

You poison everything because you are out to get me.

Did Sabrina Carpenter write songs about Olivia Rodrigo?

The Drivers License hit song allegedly fueled Sabrina and Olivia’s drama. Since then, the actress has reportedly composed several tunes to address the HSMTMTS star.

Skin

Two weeks after Drivers License, Sabrina addressed the love triangle drama with the lyrics:

Do not drive yourself insane; maybe blonde was the only rhyming word.

The songwriter allegedly boasts about winning Josh’s heart while ridiculing Olivia’s romantic loss.

Because I Liked a Boy

In July 2022, Carpenter released her fifth album, Emails I Can’t Send, to critical acclaim. Interestingly, one of its featured songs, Because I Liked a Boy, was directed to Olivia.

I am a hot topic on your tongue all because I liked a boy.

While speaking to Rolling Stone in July 2022, Sabrina shared the inspiration behind the track, stating:

I wrote this album during a difficult phase when I was reflecting on my life choices at the time.

Joshua and Olivia during a 2019 music festival (L). Rodrigo at the Madison Square Garden in 2023 (R). Photo: Jenny Anderson, Dave Kotinsky (modified by author)

FAQs

Joshua, Sabrina and Olivia’s love triangle has allegedly inspired some of their hit songs. Below are some frequently asked questions about the trio:

What is the relationship between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter?

Although it is unclear whether the singers are mortal enemies, rumour has it that they share an ex-partner (Joshua Bassett).

What song did Olivia Rodrigo write about Sabrina?

Fans took Rodrigo’s reference to a blonde in Drivers Licence as a direct attack on Sabrina. In an August 2021 interview with Variety, Olivia denied these claims, stating:

I did not think the song would get such a reaction; I do not subscribe to hating other women because of men.

What was Sabrina Carpenter’s response to Drivers License?

Sabrina’s song Skin was purportedly a response to Olivia’s Drivers License. She expressed her emotions in the face of a rumoured relationship with Joshua.

Olivia sparked dating rumours with English actor Louis Partridge in late 2023. They confirmed their relationship after being photographed sharing a romantic moment in December 2023.

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Time100 Next (L). Joshua Bassett during an episode of TODAY (R). Photo: TheStewartofNY, Helen Healey (modified by author)

Who is Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend?

Carpenter began dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan in December 2023, and they moved in together in May 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter reportedly began a feud in 2021 after the former dropped a diss song targeting the latter. The drama was centred around Joshua Bassett, who allegedly dated both women. However, since then, the singers have moved on to explore other romantic connections.

