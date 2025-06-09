Meet Imogen Faith Reid: All about the star of 'Good American Family'
Fans of Hulu’s Good American Family have quickly taken notice of the show’s breakout star, Imogen Faith Reid. With little film experience and a background in theatre, Reid made a remarkable leap with her first major television role. After wrapping the series, she shared her excitement on Instagram:
“I can’t believe I’ve just filmed my first ever TV series and I happen to be playing the main character… I still pinch myself everyday… I’m so lucky and grateful.”
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Imogen Faith Reid's profile summary
- From stage to screen: Imogen Faith Reid’s journey to stardom
- Imogen Faith Reid’s movies and TV shows that developed her career
Key takeaways
- Imogen Faith Reid’s dwarfism and acting skills led her to star as Natalia Grace Barnett on Good American Family.
- Her other notable on-screen credits include The One and Only Ivan (2020) and The Third Day (2020).
- Imogen has previous theatre experience and was part of a 12-hour immersive streaming event via the Punchdrunk Theatre Company.
Imogen Faith Reid's profile summary
|Full name
|Imogen Faith Reid
|Date of birth
|May 1, 1997
|Age
|28 years old (as of June 2025)
|Birthplace
|Greenwich, United Kingdom
|Education
|North Kent College
|Profession
|Actress
|Height
|130 cm
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Eileen Reid (father unknown)
|Siblings
|Three (two sisters and one brother)
|Social media
|InstagramFacebook
From stage to screen: Imogen Faith Reid’s journey to stardom
Imogen (28 as of 2025) was born on May 1, 1997, in London, United Kingdom. From 2013 to 2017, she attended the Miskin Theatre at North Kent College, where she trained for a BTEC Level 3 Performing Arts program. She further honed her craft through a UAL Level 3 Diploma in Performing and Production.
Imogen transitioned from background work to landing a main character position in 2024, which catapulted her fame. During an interview with New Beauty in April 2025, she recalled that when she received the call about landing the part, she said:
“It felt so crazy. I was so excited, but also overwhelmed. I didn’t know how to feel, but it was a moment that I’ll never forget.”
She continued,
“I’d love to see more little people like me on screen. As someone who had no real acting experience…for them to take me on was so nice. I’d love to see other people get those opportunities as well.”
Details on Imogen Faith Reid’s family and how they feel about her growing career
Imogen Faith Reid’s siblings include Lucy and Owen Reid, with other siblings that cannot be confirmed at the time of writing. Her mother is Eileen Reid, with no information on her father. Eileen remains elusive but supports her daughter online and wrote about Imogen's travels via an Instagram post in January 2020:
Aaaahhhh, your baby is the first to fly the nest. Well, temporarily anyway...Good luck in NZ!
Her sister, Lucy, is an avid gamer and has publicly supported her sister, Imogen, at red carpet events. She has bragged about her sister's breakout role on an Instagram post, saying:
'What an amazing trip to see Imogen killing it in her TV debut, Good American Family! I'm grinning like an idiot in all these photos because I was stupidly excited to be there and watch Imogen, (in her words), SLAY!'
Sibling support behind the scenes
Speaking to Today, Imogen discussed how her sister helped her prepare for her hit role on Good American Family:
'I went for it anyway because there was nothing to lose. And I think I had done about 400 takes of that self-tape, and my sister was helping me.'
Imogen Faith Reid’s condition is a form of dwarfism
Imogen Faith Reid’s disability is called Russell-Silver Syndrome, a form of dwarfism. The actress discussed her condition with Pop Sugar, explaining how it differs from her on-screen character's form of dwarfism in Good American Family:
'This type of dwarfism makes me in proportion, and my family explains it to me as it being similar to Thumbelina, since she is a tiny character. Often kids with Russell-Silver Syndrome are born with blonde hair, which I was.'
Imogen discusses getting mistaken for a child
In the same Pop Sugar interview, the short actress expressed how a lack of public understanding has led to assumptions about her age, and how many do not know how to approach little people:
'People often don't know that I am a little person and just think I am a child. I think this is because of the lack of information out there about dwarfism and that there are different types that people don't know about.'
Imogen Faith Reid’s movies and TV shows that developed her career
Apart from depicting Natalia Grace's family life alongside actress Ellen Pompeo in Good American Family, Imogen has also starred in other big productions, including a role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). She made an Instagram post in 2018 about the role being her first on-screen experience:
'I can’t believe the fantastic beats 2 trailer is finally out! And I’m it, wooo! I loved working on this for my first ever filming experience and also with such a great cast! I’m so happy I finally get to share this, yay.'
More acting credits
According to IMDb, Imogen is credited for roles in the following productions:
- The Famous Five (2024)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)
- The Third Day (2020)
- The One and Only Ivan (2020)
- Les Misérables (2019)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
Imogen Faith Reid is a rising star who got her breakout role as controversial public figure Natalia Grace Barnett in the hit show Good American Family. However, she has shown acting talent via her experience in theatre, and has worked on other high-profile productions before, including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
