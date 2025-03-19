Lemuel Plummer's net worth: Inside the Zeus Network CEO's fortune

As the CEO and founder of Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer's net worth has been a topic of interest as he continues to grow his success.

We’re not a ratchet network, we just tell real stories and we work with real talent, people who aren’t afraid to be themselves.

Lemuel Plummer at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California (L). Lemuel Plummer at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Prince Williams (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Zeus Network owner’s net worth has grown significantly due to the platform’s success in reality TV and influencer-driven content.

. Lemuel's parents owned and operated three television stations in that city.

Lemuel Plummer's profile summary

Full name Lemuel Olenn Plummer Date of birth 10 April 1986 Age 38 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity African Height 5'9'' (175 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Rev. Glenn Plummer Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Janeisha John Education Full Sail University Profession Producer Social media Instagram

A closer look at Lemuel Plummer’s net worth in 2025

According to Vocal Media, the American producer has an alleged net worth of $5 million. He has amassed this wealth from his subscription-based streaming platform featuring reality TV shows and influencer content. He also earns revenue through partnerships, advertisements, and exclusive content deals.

In August 2022, during an interview with Afrotech.com, Lemuel highlighted the challenges of launching Zeus, stating:

It wasn’t easy launching Zeus, it was very difficult. In the beginning, I funded the network solely by myself, I didn’t take any outside capital or money from anyone. Instead, I aggregated some content creators and we were able to put something together, but it wasn’t easy launching a network.

Fast five facts about Lemuel Plummer. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Association with family legacy in media

Lemuel Plummer grew up in Detroit, immersed in the world of television and film production. His parents owned and operated three television stations, giving him early exposure to the media industry. This background inspired him to pursue an entertainment career. He told AfroTech:

I think my upbringing played a huge role in the space I am currently in. I learned a lot from my parents and other folks who worked for the network and that really kind of helped mould me into becoming interested in creating and launching my network.

Lemuel Plummer’s rise in television and business

Lemuel Plummer's career began with his first job on the Emmy-winning reality series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. By 22, he had signed a first-look deal with BET Networks and produced shows such as The Mo’Nique Show and The Family Crews.

Lemuel Plummer at the Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T during the 2016 BET Experience on 25 June 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

According to his IMDb page, Lemuel has worked as a producer and director for a few projects including Smile: LA (2024), Two Ways with Erica Mena (2025) and Bobby I Love You, Purrr (2022). Below is a list of his other most popular projects he has worked on:

Mayweather vs. Chalmers (2025)

(2025) Baddies Midwest (2024-2025)

(2024-2025) Joseline's Cabaret Texas (2024)

(2024) One Mo' Chance: The Reunion (2021-2022)

(2021-2022) Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP! (2019)

Lemuel created his independent production firm, L. Plummer Media and also founded the Plummer Foundation, a caritative organisation, to help underprivileged children in Detroit.

Transition to Zeus Network fame

In July 2018, Lemuel Plummer launched Zeus Network, a subscription-based streaming platform focused on reality TV. The network offers exclusive original content, including scripted and unscripted comedy, drama series, and other premium programming.

It has featured some of the big hit reality series such as One Mo’ Chance, The Real Blac Chyna, Joseline’s Cabaret, Baddies ATL, and Doses of Draya.

Lemuel Plummer during a screening and Q&A for 'Two Sides' on Day 2 of the SCAD aTVfest 2018 on 2 February 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Lemuel Plummer’s house

Lemuel Plummer reportedly owns a house in Chatsworth, California. The property features six bedrooms, and 8 bathrooms, spans 6975 square feet, and has high-end amenities, including a basketball court, bowling alleys, and a home theatre. The house is reportedly worth $2,372,000.

FAQs

How much is Zeus Network worth?

As per Kraken, Zeus Network has a market valuation of $83.88 million as of 2025.

What is the source of Lemuel Plummer's wealth?

Lemuel Plummer's wealth comes from his work as a television producer and entrepreneur, mainly as the founder and CEO of Zeus Network.

How did Lemuel Plummer get famous?

The popular entrepreneur gained fame as the founder and CEO of Zeus Network.

Did Lemuel Plummer go to college?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lemuel attended Full Sail University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Entertainment Business and Film Associates.

Lemuel Plummer's net worth has significantly increased since he founded the Zeus Network. His success in the digital streaming industry has positioned him as a key player in modern entertainment.

