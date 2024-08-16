Pearl Modiadie and her boyfriend are quickly becoming a favorite celebrity couple in South Africa, captivating fans with their recent adorable picture in matching white robes

The media personality shared photos showcasing her radiant skin and the sweet moment with her man, which delighted her followers on social media

Fans flooded the post with compliments on Pearl's beauty and expressed admiration for the couple's love, wishing them well

Our girl Pearl Modiadie is in love, and she can't hide it. The star painted timelines red with a stunning picture of herself and her handsome boyfriend.

Pearl Modiadie and her boyfriend served couple goals on social media. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Pearl Modiadie shares picture with her man

Media personality Pearl Modiadie and her man are slowly becoming Mzansi's favourite celebrity couple. The love birds recently caught social media users' attention when Pearl shared an adorable picture on her timeline.

The stunner posted three pictures showing her amazing looking skin and one with her man. The couple was laid back in matching white robes. Take a look at the post below.

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Modiadie's sweet post

Social media users could not get enough of the picture of the star and her man. Others also complimented her unmatched beauty and skin.

@kenosis_beauty_institute said:

"Love looks good on you Pearl ❤️."

@pellegrinamupukuta wrote:

"And she says no to going back to Orange Farm."

@lebogang_cupcake added:

"Whn I was young behlezi ngithi whn I grow up I want to meet pearl modiadie, everyone lakhaya they know my fave is pearl modiadie ❤😌"

@forever_north commented:

"😍😍😍😍you look gorgeous. Plug on the hair please🙏🏽🙏🏽"

@kgosilesego said:

"Your complexion is my favourite of them all 😍"

@moratoa1 added:

"Love this for you guys ❤️❤️God protect this beautiful union."

