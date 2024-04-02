Ntando Duma's latest picture without makeup and with long wavy hair went viral on social media, showcasing her flawless skin

Fans praised her beauty and noted that she is in her glowing era, with many commenting on her forehead and stunning appearance

The actress received compliments for her looks, with some appreciating her wig era and describing her as both toxic and beautiful

Ntando Duma recently reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful media personalities in the country. The stunner's latest picture turned heads on social media.

Ntando Duma was lauded for her beauty and flawless skin. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma's picture goes viral

South African actress and TV presenter Ntando Duma is definitely in her glow-up era. The star recently had her fans commending her flawless skin and beautiful hair after her picture went viral.

A picture of the Shaka Ilembe actress was posted on the micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The trending picture shows the mother-of-one without makeup and rocking long wavey hair. The post's caption read:

"Ntando Duma..❤"

Fans can't get enough of Ntando Duma's picture

Social media users had nothing but good things to say about the actress. Many confirmed that she is in her glowing era.

@SchoolsinNaija said:

"It's the forehead for me."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Muhlez and glowing "

@mphumzi_ndw commented:

"They say she’s a fighter"

@Dingswayo_N added:

"She must count herself with the forehead gang "

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Toxic and beautiful at the same time..just the way I like em.."

@PalieNinela wrote:

"She looks stunning. Love her wig era."

@Mathobelasbongs commented:

"Semhle umama ka sunanoko "

@portia_moz noted:

"She is orange now. How funny it is to think that she once fooled the country ethi she doesn't like hair and all, instead of saying I don't afford hair I will go chiskop until further notice"

