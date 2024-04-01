Uncle Waffles celebrated her birthday with risque photos on Instagram, wearing a barely there two-piece set and riding a plastic bull

Fans flooded her page with birthday wishes and compliments on her outfit, praising her beauty and success, with some calling her an icon of their generation

The star thanked God for another year and expressed excitement for what lies ahead, marking her 24th birthday as just the beginning of grace

Uncle Waffles recently celebrated another trip around the sun and she did it in style. The award-winning star left her followers drooling with the risque pictures she shared on her page.

Uncle Waffles celebrated her birthday with saucy pictures.

Uncle Waffles shares saucy pictures to mark birthday

Popular Mzansi star Uncle Waffles celebrated her special day like the queen she is. The Tanzania hitmaker went all out with saucy pictures that had her followers zooming in on her pictures.

Taking to her Instagram page, Uncle Waffles posted pictures riding what looks like a plastic bull and rocking a barely there two-piece set. She captioned the post:

"24 for this ho’ Just the beginning of grace, thank you God ❤️"

Fans celebrate Uncle Waffles' birthday

Social media users flooded the star's page with heartwarming messages. Some couldn't help but talk about the star's skimpy outfit.

@pearlthusi said:

"Happy birthday Gorgeous! So much success ahead of you! We are all so proud!"

@lasizwe added:

"Happy Birthday "

@ayandathabethe_ wrote:

"Happiest birthday "

@leratolicious1 noted:

"Happy Birthday my Sweets ❤"

@swakhi_kay added:

"You’re so seggzykutawtsiwani? Happy Birthday Fineapple "

@dragonsden.official said:

"An icon the greatest of our generation!! Happy birthday Uncle Waffles❤️❤️✨✨"

@milkieethedon wrote:

"Happy birthday Mama may the Lord continue to keep you."

