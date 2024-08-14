South African singer Boohle made waves on social media with a stunning photo that ignited discussions about beauty standards in the music industry

Boohle's picture, shared on X (formerly Twitter), showcased her in straight-up cornrows and minimal make-up, garnering a mix of reactions from users

Comments ranged from admiration for her beauty to comparisons with everyday individuals, reflecting diverse opinions on her appearance

South African singer Boohle left social media users drooling with her impressive face card. The star's photo sparked a heated debate about beauty standards in the industry.

Boohle stuns in the latest picture

Popular South African singer Boohle is the star she thinks she is. Boohle's name recently popped on social media timelines when her picture went viral.

A picture of the hitmaker shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by the popular blog MDN News showed her rocking straight-up cornrows and minimal make-up. The post's caption read:

"Boohle is looking absolutely stunning."

Mzansi reacts to Boohle's snap

Social media users shared thoughts about Boohle's beautiful picture. Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's looks.

@mnm_meya said:

"Aowa she looks like some random girl kokasi."

@bad_option88 added:

"She's beautiful indeed!"

@Misah_Mdiza commented:

"She's beautiful ❤️"

@FutureBite said:

"I like this one. She's beautiful indeed!"

@PotlakoSB wrote:

"What u see is the voice she gives mom love her bakithi and her music heals me."

@KOKETS0_ said:

"Not for the streets this one. "She's beautiful"❤️🔥🔥😭"

@MaabuleM added:

"So beautiful.... Did she give her brother-in-law what he was asking for?"

@kabelo_kgeresi said:

"She's normal nje."

Makhadzi stuns with cute outfit in London

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning South African musician Makhadzi is slowly becoming a fashion icon. The star has been serving looks, and fans are impressed with her stylist.

We all know Makhadzi is now an international girlie. The singer has been globetrotting, performing in countries like Canada and the USA. She has also performed in African countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

