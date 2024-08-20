A toddler’s spontaneous haircut has gone viral after she snipped off her dad’s hair while he napped and glued it to her doll, creating a DIY "hair transplant"

The dad’s initial pride turned to shock upon realising his hair was used for the doll

The heartwarming video has amused social media users and sparked a discussion on the charm of family content creation

Speaking to Briefly News spoke to content creator Lerato Sedisha, who highlighted the blend of creativity and humour in everyday moments

A toddler’s impromptu haircut of her dad while he slept, turning his hair into a doll’s new look, has captivated social media. Images: @babymatifa.

Source: Instagram

A toddler who gave her dad an impromptu haircut has taken social media by storm.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows a young girl who decided to embark on her own DIY hair transplant project while her father was napping.

Unbeknownst to him, the toddler meticulously snipped off his hair and glued the locks onto her doll, creating a unique "hair transplant" for her toy.

Dad and daughter moment

In the video, the proud father awoke to find his little girl's creative endeavour, initially impressed by her artistic flair.

However, his amazement quickly turned to shock as he realised the hair adorning his @babymatifa's doll was, in fact, his own.

This unintentional haircut had inadvertently left him with a significant gap in his hair.

The duo left everyone amused

Social media users have been quick to weigh in on the amusing situation. @Glenda Greer Veasley couldn’t help but laugh, commenting:

"Omg!!! She had been at it for a minute. She’s mastered a whole hair transplant 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Aleksandra Andrzejewska playfully suggested:

"She is a future hair transplant doctor in Turkey 😎"

Others joined in with light-hearted remarks. @Nimeneh Nyankoon Jr. noted:

"It is not bad, your grandchild needed hair."

While @Natasha Tash Yombwe joked:

"It was a medical procedure, a hair transplant for your grandchild 😂😂😂"

@Oluwafunmilayo Jayeoba added:

"How will you have hair when her baby is hairless 😃"

@Dayz Manda Ngai also noted:

"Support children's dream kkkkkkk she's a hairdresser in future."

@Ronelle Candice Klein understood the daughter's dilemma:

"😊😂😂🤣🤣 I love this girl please, like why would mom buy m a bald doll????"

Family content creation grows love and understanding

Content creator and brand manager Lerato Sedisha told Briefly News that family content creation offers a unique glimpse into the dynamics of everyday life, providing a genuine and relatable touch that resonates with audiences.

"It can foster a strong sense of connection and authenticity, but it's crucial to balance sharing personal moments with respecting privacy.

"Engaging content should aim to entertain and inspire while maintaining the integrity and consent of all family members involved."

