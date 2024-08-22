A woman on TikTok studied the struggle of using chopsticks and decided to invent her own alternative that was much easier to comprehend

Boitumelo takes two chopsticks, and where each end meets, she joins them and wraps them in a serviette for a secure grip

Social media users could not thank the lady enough for the plug and share their gratitude in the comments

A lady from the North West, Boitumelo, was kind enough to plug sushi lovers with a chopstick alternative after realising that the sticks are challenging to use.

Sushi lovers could not be more grateful to the lady who gave them a suitable plug and hack.

Sushi lovers grateful to lady plugging them with chopstick alternative

A sushi lover looked out for her tribe when she plugged them with an alternative way of eating the seafood meal. Many people have complained about being unable to use chopsticks, so the lady studied an easier way to enjoy the meal.

Boitumelo takes two chopsticks and joins them by the ends with a serviette. The two chopsticks now look like a good pair of tweezers, which she can open and close as she picks up her sushi from the plate.

This alternative way helps her get a secure grip and enjoy her sushi without dropping it from the plate to her mouth. She shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“The struggle is real.”

Mzansi reacts to woman’s chopsticks hack

Social media users were grateful to the lady for plugging them with an effective hack and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Miss Naah felt grateful:

"I wanna take this moment to thank you on behalf of those who love sushi but can't use them."

@Mthiyane omuhle♥️ is not into the Japanese dish:

"What almost killed me at Ocean Basket, till this day I’m not sure if I’m allergic to sushi or soy sauce or wasabi but I’m never having that combo there."

@Kim.b.urgurl loved the hack:

"Very thoughtful, very mindful, very demure."

@its_tsholofelo_m is tired of trying to use chopsticks:

"No matter how much I’ve tried, I just can’t! We're on the same boat."

Chef Zanele Van Zyl goes viral after struggling to eat sushi

Briefly News also reported that a video of a woman trying to eat sushi at a restaurant has been making the rounds on social media. The footage posted on TikTok shows South African chef Zanele Van Zyl attempting to eat the Japanese dish using chopsticks.

The woman struggles greatly at using the sticks, leaving entertained Mzansi netizens laughing out loud.

