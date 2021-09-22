"That Is Cool”: Video of 2 Men Dancing on the Road Brings Whole Vibe to Mzansi

It seems long-distance truck drivers don't run out of ideas to kill time while waiting to cross the Southern African borders

Two drivers were travelling to or from South Africa and as they waited to cross the border, they decided to take to the road and show off their dance moves

Some social media users surmise the clip was shot at either the Beitbridge border in Mozambique

Long-distance truck drivers seem to have fun while waiting for their turn to enter and pass the border gate. Two drivers are seen in a viral video clip dancing on the road to kill time as they wait for their places in the qyueue to come up.

According to SA Long-distance Truckers, the two drivers are possibly on their way out or into Mzansi but their dance moves are what pulls social media users to the clip.

Judging by the music playing in the background, the two guys could be from neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and they are seriously gifted as they strut their dance moves.

The group wrote on Facebook:

“What do you do while you wait to pass the time. This looks like a border crossing, could be wrong. You get other truckers and you enjoy yourself with some dance moves. He got moves like jagger.”

@Francis Moyo said:

“This makes me miss the industry.”

@Martin Mwadze said:

“Music from Zimbabwe love the dance moves.”

@Bonza Keitumetse said:

“Truckers love you and respect you deeply from the heart.”

@Leo Ntende said:

“I Know the big Guy... His name is Makuzo... He was once a taxi driver from Zim. Big Up Boss Makuzo!!”

@Marcus Bailey said:

“Another way of stretching legs.”

@Tando Dibela said:

“This guy must be from Limpopo or Zim. We get tired with those kinda dancing.”

@Kholofelo Pops said:

“That is cool.”

@Godfrey Kombora said:

“My fellow gents whilst waiting to load in Matola Mozambique.”

@Amanda Mzilikazi said:

“Red t-shirt hayi ku hard bo hahaha.”

@Erioka Molver said:

“Street party looks lekker.”

@Wayne Mapunzwana said:

“Beitbridge.”

