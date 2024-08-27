Amapiano muso Stanky Deejay announced that he had gotten into a near-fatal car accident on 12 August

Stanky revealed this in a statement, adding that he was given six weeks off to fully recover

Fans wished the musician a speedy recovery, and they encouraged him to get some rest

Stanky Deejay survives a near-fatal car accident. Image: @stankydeejay_sa

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano musician Stanky Deejay has revealed a statement revealing that he was involved in a near-fatal car accident.

Stanky Deejay shares statement on car accident

The car accident occurred on 12 August 2024, but he has not revealed any details about it. Instead, he revealed that he had undergone multiple surgeries and was given six weeks off by the doctor.

"Thank you to those who knew and visited me in the hospital over the past three weeks and to everyone who has been sending messages and prayers," he wrote.

Stanky also revealed that he would have to reschedule his European tour, which was slated to commence in September.

"In respect to my recovery, which requires attentive self-care, I kindly request that the media, fans, and promoters respect my need for rest during the coming weeks until I can announce that I am fully recovered and ready to return. I apologise to promoters with confirmed dates, including the European tour that was meant to commence in September."

Fans wish Stanky a speedy recovery

Stanky received some love on Instagram, with his supporters wishing him a speedy recovery.

kulchatee said:

"Praying for you brother. Get well quickly. I need more pianocast."

therealeskay_dj wished:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery."

mbali_thereal said:

"Get well soon."

lisanyongo' added:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery."

nkosazannaa' shared:

"We’re praying for you!"

symphonicsabelo mentioned:

"Speedy recovery champ!"

khaya_dladla wished:

"So sorry to hear about this bhuti, speedy recovery, and we thank God and your ancestors for your life."

Sol Phenduka buys new car after car accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio presenter Sol Phenduka from Kaya 959 purchased a new car after he was involved in an accident in Johannesburg.

The podcaster was handed the keys to a brand-new Kia car, and an online user shared the video on X. Many netizens flooded the comment section congratulating the star.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News