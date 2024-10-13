Olisa Ndah's journey from the Nigerian Professional Football League to the Nigerian men's national team has been outlined

The Super Eagles defender has been one of the best players since joining Orlando Pirates from Akwa United a few years ago

Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has given a full details about the Buccaneers defender's rise

Super Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen has narrated how Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah was scouted for the Nigerian national team.

Ndah is not currently with the Super Eagles squad for their double header against Libya due to injury but was part of the squad in the last international break.

Olisa Ndah battle for the ball with Dillan Solomons during the Premier Soccer League match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on March 9, 2024. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

How Ndah was scouted for Super Eagles

Eguavoen told iDiskiTimes about Ndah's journey from Akwa United to the Nigerian men's national team.

The Nigerian Football Federation technical director claimed the commissioner of sports in River State recommended the Orlando Pirates defender to him.

"Yes, I never knew Ndah, but I think when someone does well, you have to give them all the praises and accolades as well," Eguavoen told iDiski Times.

"There was a commissioner for sports in River State; we met somewhere in Port Harcourt. We went to watch Rivers United against a team from Burkina Faso, I think, some years ago. After the game, the commissioner came back and said coach, I have a player for you. I said, 'Really?' he said, 'his name is Ndah; try to watch him' he plays for Akwa United."

Still on Ndah's journey in football, Nigerian football journalist Michael Afolayan, in a chat with Briefly News, claimed the Super Eagles defender's decision to move to the Premier Soccer League paid off after all, despite doubts about his involvement in the national team.

"I think him deciding to leave the NPFL for the South African league paid off after all," he said.

"Better pay, national team call up, rose to become one of Orlando Pirates captains, and have won many titles with them."

