Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane said he has worked hard to earn his Bafana Bafana call-up and hopes to impress coach Hugo Broos

Sesane hopes to make his international debut during the double-header against Congo on Friday, 11 October and Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Local football fans praised Sesane on social media, saying the 24-year-old has a bright future after impressive displays for the Sea Robbers

Defender Thabiso Sesane has attributed his Bafana Bafana call-up to his hard work on and off the field for Orlando Pirates.

The 24-year-old has been included in the Bafana squad that will face Congo in two Afcon qualifying matches on Friday, 11 October, and Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Sesane made the cut for coach Hugo Broos’ side and after his inclusion, the centre-back will be looking to secure his spot in the national side.

Thabiso Sesane is a hard worker

Sesane speaks about his Bafana inclusion in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Sesane said he is willing to put in extra effort to prove he belongs in the squad that will be without Jayden Adams after he was released due to disciplinary issues.

Sesame said:

“I have worked hard to be here, and I think what also helped me was listening to the coach’s instructions. I also listened to my teammates and worked hard because it was not easy to be selected. So, all I can say is I have worked hard to be in this position now.”

Fans praise Sesane

Local football fans admired Sesane on social media, saying the Pirates defender forms part of a bright future for the national side.

Rhulani Victor is excited:

“The future looks bright and beautiful because football will never be the same with this selection.”

Terrance Casper Mpofu admires Sesane:

“Future Bafana Bafana captain.”

Sello Zee-Low Monamoli agrees with Sesane’s call-up:

“Well deserved.”

S-something Spijo Wanga hopes for the best:

“What a humble and respected defender in the PSL. Keep on shining, Thabiso Sesane; all the best, boi.”

Thlophane Malatse wants to see more from Sesane:

“I still need to see more from him to be convinced.”

Thabiso Sesane amazes Mzansi

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates defender showed off his all-around skills by using quick feet to evade a challenge from Cape Town City attacker Prins Tijueza.

The talented defender impressed local fans by turning away from a challenge from Tijueza and making a defence-splitting pass.

