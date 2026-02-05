A rugby analyst has ranked the top South African schools that have produced the most Springbok players, highlighting the country’s strongest rugby pipelines

Historic rugby powerhouses from the Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal dominate the list, with several schools continuing to supply modern-day Springboks

The rankings underline how school rugby remains a critical foundation for South Africa’s sustained success at the international level

South Africa’s rugby dominance is deeply rooted in its school system, with several high schools consistently producing players who go on to represent the Springboks.

Rugby analyst and blogger @robbiegilletrugby recently dropped the schools that have delivered the most Springbok players over the years. Based on aggregated rugby records and updated figures as of 2026, here is the definitive top-10 list, ranked from 10th to 1st.

10. Maritzburg College, KZN

Maritzburg College has produced around 17 Springbok players over the years. The KwaZulu-Natal school’s most notable modern-era product is Jesse Kriel, who made his Springbok debut in 2015 and went on to win the Rugby World Cup. Other Springboks linked to the school include Alex Muller and Keegan Daniel. Kriel has also, on several occasions, captained the Springboks in 2025.

Which school produced Siya Kolisi?

9. Grey High School, Gqeberha

Grey High School has also produced approximately 17 Springboks. The school’s most famous alumnus is Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s first Black Springbok captain and a double Rugby World Cup winner in 2019 and 2023. Curwin Bosch, who earned his first Springbok cap in 2017, is another notable product of the school.

8. Rondebosch Boys’ High School

Rondebosch Boys’ High has contributed around 21 Springboks to the national team. Former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo is one of its best-known products, while players such as Schalk Brits also passed through the school system before rising to international prominence.

7. Paarl Boys’ High

Paarl Boys’ High has produced roughly 23 Springboks. Recent additions include Cameron Hanekom, who made his Springbok debut in 2024. The school also boasts alumni such as Frans Steyn, one of the youngest players to debut for South Africa and a two-time Rugby World Cup winner.

6. Kimberley Boys’ High

Kimberley Boys’ High has produced around 23 Springbok players. The Northern Cape school is known for producing tough, physical forwards and backs, with the most capped Springboks such as Eben Etzebeth having strong ties to the school during their development years, despite completing matric elsewhere.

5. Paarl Gimnasium

Paarl Gimnasium has produced approximately 31 to 32 Springboks. Recent Springbok Johan Grobbelaar made his debut in 2024, adding to a long list that includes legends such as Schalk Burger, Jean de Villiers, and Handré Pollard, all of whom played key roles in South Africa’s World Cup successes.

Schools that dominate Springbok production

4. South African College Schools, SACS

SACS has produced around 32 Springbok players. The Cape Town institution is closely associated with one of South Africa’s all-time leading points scorers. Other notable Springboks from SACS include Salmaan Moerat and Dewaldt Duvenage.

3. Bishops Diocesan College

Bishops have produced approximately 42 to 43 Springboks. The school continues to be a modern rugby powerhouse, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu making his Springbok debut in 2024. Bishops alumni also include Herschel Jantjies, who played a key role in South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph.

2. Grey College, Bloemfontein

Grey College sits second on the list with around 48 to 49 Springboks produced. The Free State school has delivered a steady stream of elite talent, including current Springbok Neethling Fouche. Past legends include Bismarck du Plessis, Frans Steyn and Os du Randt, making Grey College one of the most feared rugby schools in the country.

1. Paul Roos Gymnasium

Paul Roos Gymnasium tops the list as South Africa’s most prolific Springbok-producing school, with approximately 54 to 56 players capped at the international level. The Stellenbosch school’s recent Springbok is Ben-Jason Dixon, who debuted in 2024. Paul Roos alumni include Damian Willemse, Steven Kitshoff, Willie le Roux, Herschel Jantjies and RG Snyman, underlining the school’s continued influence on South African rugby.

