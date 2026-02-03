Kaizer Chiefs have shown remarkable consistency in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership, climbing to third place with only one league defeat so far

Brandon Petersen’s standout performances have reignited debate over Bafana Bafana’s goalkeeper selections ahead of AFCON 2025

Briefly News exclusively spoke to PSL football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu about Chiefs’ resurgence and Petersen’s national team prospects

As the 2025/26 Betway Premiership unfolds, Kaizer Chiefs have quietly put together one of their more consistent campaigns in recent memory.

After a turbulent run in the domestic league last season, Amakhosi have responded this term with a strong points haul, sitting third in the league with just one defeat from 15 matches (eight wins, six draws, one loss) in the Betway Premiership, paired with respectable performances in continental competition

In 2026, they've won all their league games, starting with a 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows and also beating Marumo Gallants with the same scoreline on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Chiefs have also shown defensive solidity. In their latest run of games, the team kept clean sheets in six consecutive matches across competitions, including a 1‑0 win over ZESCO United in the CAF Confederation Cup. This resurgence comes after a mid‑table finish in the 2024/25 league season, where Chiefs ended ninth but lifted the Nedbank Cup, a silver lining that secured continental football.

Kaizer Chiefs’ resurgence sparks national team debate

That improved form has inevitably sparked debate about Bafana Bafana’s goalkeeper selections. When South Africa announced a 54‑player preliminary squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the list included six goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Darren Johnson (AmaZulu), Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United) and Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs).

Despite making the preliminary list, Petersen was omitted from the final three selected for AFCON, with Broos sticking to his trusted trio of Williams, Chaine and Goss. That decision has divided opinion, especially given Petersen’s high number of clean sheets this season and his ongoing leadership role at Chiefs.

Brandon Petersen’s consistency keeps him in the spotlight

Speaking to Briefly News, PSL football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs’ improved form this season, Brandon Petersen’s performances, and the ongoing debate around Bafana Bafana’s goalkeeping selections.

Mthimkhulu said Chiefs had “quietly rebuilt themselves” after finishing ninth last season. He noted that their trajectory this term had been markedly upward, with a tighter defence, more consistent results, and a push up the league table while remaining competitive in continental competitions. He added that this level of consistency naturally sparked broader conversations about how form should influence national team selection.

On the goalkeeper debate, Mthimkhulu spoke on the tension between current form and established continuity. He explained that Hugo Broos had emphasised stability in his selections, with Ronwen Williams as captain and first-choice goalkeeper, and his fellow shot-stoppers forming a trusted core.

“But Petersen’s season has demanded attention,” Mthimkhulu said.

“You cannot ignore a keeper delivering clean sheets and showing leadership at the back week in, week out.”

Regarding Petersen’s omission from the final AFCON squad, Mthimkhulu said it was not necessarily a slight on the goalkeeper’s quality. Broos had opted for experience and the established pecking order, but Chiefs’ resurgence underlined that selectors need to weigh form alongside reputation. Petersen, he added, had handled the situation with professionalism, continuing to let his performances speak for themselves.

Mthimkhulu concluded that the discussion was bigger than any single club.

“It’s about fairness to players delivering consistently and about what national teams need at critical moments. Form matters, yes, but context, tactical fit, experience under pressure, and continuity also play a huge role. What fans and pundits can be sure of is that this debate is very much alive and grounded in results and performance.”

Why Bafana’s World Cup Group gives them a chance

