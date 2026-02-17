Ireland’s rising rugby star made his international debut against Italy in a tense Six Nations clash but was met with racist abuse online

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed it is investigating the targeted social media attacks and working with specialists to support the player

Despite the online backlash, Edogbo earned cheers from fans at Aviva Stadium and emphasised his focus on learning, adapting, and growing in international rugby

An Irish rugby star faced racial abuse on social media after making his international debut over the weekend in the Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

The player at the centre of the abuse is Edwin Edogbo, who plays for Irish club Munster. He was targeted after coming on as a substitute during Ireland's 20-13 win over Italy. Edogbo, who was born to Nigerian parents, received a round of applause at Aviva Stadium when he entered the pitch.

Irish Rugby releases statement

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) released a statement saying it was conducting investigations into the incident after social media posts celebrating Edogbo's first cap drew a number of racist comments.The IRFU said it was aware of targeted online abuse in recent days and was continuing to work with Signify, a data technology company specialising in tackling online abuse, as well as the relevant authorities to report the incidents.

The union added that it would continue to fully support those affected by what it described as the cowardly actions of a minority, confirming that investigations were ongoing in partnership with Signify. It stressed that racist abuse has no place in Irish society and reiterated that it operates a zero-tolerance policy towards racism in any form.

Edogbo focused on learning in international rugby

Edogbo said his main goal with the campaign was to learn as much as possible, adding that he had had a few chances to speak with Andy Farrell and a few chats with forwards coach Paul O'Connell. He acknowledged that while every player wants to play in all the games, he understood that being part of the squad is a special and privileged opportunity that takes time.

Edogbo said Farrell was right in noting that he needed to find his feet, explaining that understanding the system, knowing teammates, and adapting to international rugby is a process. Reflecting on his debut, he said he had gotten a taste of international rugby and recognised that there was still a lot of work to be done, which he was looking forward to.

Ireland, who lost to the Springboks in November 2025, face England on Saturday, 21 February, at Twickenham. The English, who are also scheduled to be hosted by the Springboks in July 2026, are recovering from a humbling defeat against Scotland last weekend.

