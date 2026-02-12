A respected figure in Welsh grassroots rugby has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 , sending shockwaves through the local game

Clubs, players and administrators across Wales have shared emotional tributes, describing him as a mentor who shaped countless careers both on and off the field

His club has postponed scheduled fixtures as the rugby community unites to honour a coach whose influence stretched far beyond matchdays

A beloved Welsh rugby coach died suddenly on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at the age of 65 and has been remembered as a “likeable and well-respected” individual.

The Welsh rugby community has paid tribute to Tim Poole, who was head coach of Tenby United RFC’s Athletic XV in 2025. Before that, he had been a key member of the club for many years.

Tenby United released a heartbreaking statement on social media on Thursday morning announcing his passing, and has since been flooded with messages of condolence as fans and figures across the game remember Poole. As a mark of respect, the club’s weekend fixtures have been postponed while they mourn his loss.

Reports from WalesOnline state that Tim was widely regarded as a people person and a true rugby man, believed to have supported more than 1,000 individuals across Welsh rugby. He also held coaching roles with the Scarlets West youth team, where he helped develop Wales international players such as Josh Hathaway.

Club statement confirms Tim Poole’s sudden death

Tenby United confirmed they were heartbroken to receive the news of the sudden passing of their Athletic XV head coach earlier in the week. The club said Tim had been a keen supporter and member for many years and was well known to coaches and players through his various roles within the Welsh Rugby Union.

They added that they were thrilled when he agreed last summer to take on the Athletic XV role as the team entered the league at the start of the season.

The statement stated that Tim had been genuinely proud to be part of what the club was building and loved spreading the word. His personable nature made him likeable and well respected, not only in coaching but also in delivering courses within Tenby United and the wider rugby community, from Level 1 coaching to safeguarding and first aid. The club said he made a real difference in Welsh rugby and that the outpouring of tributes reflected just how many people he had supported.

Tributes pour in as Welsh rugby mourns coach

Tenby United described Tim as a true rugby man, always seen with a smile and someone who had time for everyone. They said he was one of life’s genuinely good guys and would be dearly missed. The club sent its thoughts and prayers to Tim’s family, including Julie, Bethany and Joe.

The club also confirmed that senior matches scheduled for the weekend against Burry Port and St Davids had been postponed, thanking both clubs for their understanding. The statement ended with a simple farewell: Rest in peace, Tim.

