Teen Bodybuilder Shocks TikTok by Easily Lifting a Whole Car
- A TikTok video showed a teenage bodybuilder who proved to people that he is extremely strong
- The young man chose to lift a whole vehicle in an unbelievable show of power
- Online users were raving about the teenager who showed off how effective his strength training has been
A young man in a TikTok video showed the strength of a growing man. The bodybuilder wanted people to know that he is extremely strong without the shadow of a doubt.
The video of the young man successfully lifting an unexpected object fascinated people. He highlighted just how impressive bodybuilders can be.
In a post on TikTok, @big_mahn_p declared that he could lift a small car, and he did it with relative ease. He was dressed like a professional weightlifter, and he approached the car and lifted it from the back door. Even more impressive, he braced himself again and was able to move the car to the side, and he continued to lift the Rio more than once. The small car weighs more than 1000 kg. Watch the video below:
South Africa amazed by strong teenager
Many people thought that the young man was impressive for being able to lift a car. Some people joked about his bizarre yet impressive talent. According to Everyday Health, body weight plays a big role in how much a person can lift. If the average man weighs 90kg, he would be able to bench press 60 kg.
Read people's comments about the bodybuilding teen below:
Happyisme joked about the man's strength:
"The bro we need when our Citi Golf 1 breaks down on N1😔"
𝕽𝖆𝖝 was in awe of the teen's strength:
"Daym bro you're gonna be great someday."
vicky applauded the weight-lifting teenager:
"Well done, young man. Are you going to do a weight-lifting show soon, or have you already done a show? You have great potential, keep the videos coming thank you."
King kaay exclaimed over the bizarre strength on display:
"Wow bro that's real strength right there🫡💀☠️"
The Brewela teased the teen about his strength:
"Oksalayo, you lock your doors when going to sleep 😔"
️Tkey was in awe of the teen:
"Imagine trying to run away from him, and he picks up your car😭"
thapelolethabo4 was stunned by the display of power:
"Ok Rule No1 never fight with people you don't know."
jordan hendriks<3 imagined the teen's strength:
"Don't become a villain wena😭🙏"
YR wondered about the workout enthusiast:
"What are you training for😭😭"
Source: Briefly News
