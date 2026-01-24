South African Boy Shares Daily Routine Living Independently
- A boy took to the internet to tell them that he was officially responsible for himself as, a teenager
- The school boy, in the unique circumstance of living by himself, showed people a typical day in his life
- The TikTok creator filmed a clip of his day after school and everything that he is responsible for in a day
A video showed a teenager who proved that he is extremely responsible. The young man impressed South Africans with his after-school vlog, showing he is different from most his age.
The teenager revealed that he officially lives by himself, and he wanted the world to see what he gets up to. His video showed just how responsible the young boy is.
In a post on TikTok, a young boy @delani_mgeyana told people that he has been responsible for himself in high school. The kid pulled up to his garage after taking a small bakkie to school. The teenager started his after-school routine, which included getting dressed for home and cooking for himself. The boy neatly put away his school uniform, took a shower and went to the kitchen. He was able to meet himself with fresh potato chips. When asked why he lives by himself in the comment section, the young creator exclaimed that his mother wanted him to be an independent boy. He said:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"My mother wants me to be a young independent responsible boy❤️"
Watch the video of the teen arriving home from school below:
SA amazed by highschooler living alone
Many people thought that the young boy looked responsible. Viewers commented with words of encouragement for the student. TikTok users noticed that the boy kept his space immaculate, and they complimented his cooking skills, too. Read online users' comments below:
Vincent was impressed by the student:
"This could never be me, I'd be making that house a party house everyday after-school."
JaneSwaZoe 🇿🇼🇿🇦🇷🇼 admired the young boy's clean home:
"Guys, let’s talk about the cleanness, the neatness yoooh🥺"
Boooh gushed over the teenager's one-oga-king upbringing:
"I’m so proud of you, boy. Well done to your parents."
Tuna applauded the young boy for taking care of himself:
"You are so neat , keep it up 👌"
Toya negra thought the young boy looked grown up
"It looks like you are coming from work🤣"
Nomakula LuvaloKulas gushed over the woman:
"Very proud of you 🥰"
ika. vlogs🌟 was impressed by how he took care of himself:
"You are eating so nice yho no one controls you 😭❤️"
Other Briefly News stories about students
- People were stunned by a student who started preparing for school during the festive season in a TikTok video.
- A matriculant celebrated finding success even after battling epilepsy and missing more than 100 days of school.
- An American teen showed his first day of school in South Africa, and it fascinated many online viewers.
- Online users were fascinated by a matric top achiever who revealed why she was able to get into university.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za