A video showed a teenager who proved that he is extremely responsible. The young man impressed South Africans with his after-school vlog, showing he is different from most his age.

The teenager revealed that he officially lives by himself, and he wanted the world to see what he gets up to. His video showed just how responsible the young boy is.

In a post on TikTok, a young boy @delani_mgeyana told people that he has been responsible for himself in high school. The kid pulled up to his garage after taking a small bakkie to school. The teenager started his after-school routine, which included getting dressed for home and cooking for himself. The boy neatly put away his school uniform, took a shower and went to the kitchen. He was able to meet himself with fresh potato chips. When asked why he lives by himself in the comment section, the young creator exclaimed that his mother wanted him to be an independent boy. He said:

"My mother wants me to be a young independent responsible boy❤️"

Watch the video of the teen arriving home from school below:

SA amazed by highschooler living alone

Many people thought that the young boy looked responsible. Viewers commented with words of encouragement for the student. TikTok users noticed that the boy kept his space immaculate, and they complimented his cooking skills, too. Read online users' comments below:

Vincent was impressed by the student:

"This could never be me, I'd be making that house a party house everyday after-school."

JaneSwaZoe 🇿🇼🇿🇦🇷🇼 admired the young boy's clean home:

"Guys, let’s talk about the cleanness, the neatness yoooh🥺"

Boooh gushed over the teenager's one-oga-king upbringing:

"I’m so proud of you, boy. Well done to your parents."

Tuna applauded the young boy for taking care of himself:

"You are so neat , keep it up 👌"

Toya negra thought the young boy looked grown up

"It looks like you are coming from work🤣"

Nomakula LuvaloKulas gushed over the woman:

"Very proud of you 🥰"

ika. vlogs🌟 was impressed by how he took care of himself:

"You are eating so nice yho no one controls you 😭❤️"

