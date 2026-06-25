Rivaldo Coetzee turns down a R80 000 monthly deal, leading a group of 10 players out of Sekhukhune United

Captain Linda Mntambo announces his retirement while nine others, including Bradley Grobler and Lebogang Phiri, are released

Cedric Kaze is set to take charge with a revamped squad as Babina Noko aims for a top-three finish next season

Rivaldo Coetzee headlines massive Sekhukhune clear-out. Image: SekhukhuneFc

Source: Twitter

Sekhukhune United have confirmed a massive squad clear-out, with 10 players departing the club as part of a major restructuring exercise ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season. The exodus is led by former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rivaldo Coetzee, who rejected a new contract offer worth R80 000 (approx. US$4,830) per month from the club, and includes the retirement of club captain Linda Mntambo.

The sweeping changes signal a new era at Babina Noko under incoming head coach Cedric Kaze, who is scheduled to arrive later this week to begin work with a significantly revamped squad. The club has already started rebuilding, securing three new signings and bringing back one player from loan.

Mass departures signal a new direction for Babina Noko

The club has parted ways with nine players in addition to the retirement of captain Linda Mntambo. Among those released are Lebogang Phiri, Bradley Grobler, Lesiba Nku, Thabang Monare, Sikhosonke Langa, Shaune Mogaila, and Rivaldo Coetzee. Ronaldo Maarman and Sphiwe Mahlangu, who spent the last six months on loan at Durban City, have also left the club.

The retirement of Linda Mntambo marks the end of an era for the club. The veteran midfielder had been a key figure in the squad since joining Babina Noko and served as club captain, providing leadership both on and off the pitch.

Veterans Make Way as New Coach Prepares for Fresh Start

IOL reports that the release of experienced campaigners Bradley Grobler and Lebogang Phiri highlights the extent of the changes taking place. Grobler joined Sekhukhune as a free agent from SuperSport United two years ago and proved a valuable contributor, scoring crucial goals during his stay.

Despite injury setbacks, the 38-year-old striker enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, registering 11 goals and two assists in 26 appearances. It is understood the veteran forward is still eager to continue playing and will consider offers from elsewhere in the PSL as he looks to extend his career.

Phiri's departure comes after a disappointing spell at the club. The former Bafana Bafana international managed just five league appearances and featured twice in the Nedbank Cup before Sekhukhune's elimination from the competition. The club has proposed a termination settlement to the player and his representatives.

Emotional Farewells Spark Fan Reactions

Social media has been buzzing with reactions to the departures, with fans expressing mixed emotions about the scale of the clear-out. @Z_Ndlovu_ commented on the irony of both Rivaldo and Ronaldo leaving, saying:

"Rivaldo, Ronaldo ... Will the real Brazilians please stand up! "

@abednego082 suggested the move was financially motivated:

"This is more a financial move than anything else because these are their best players" .

Some fans questioned the club's direction, with @BayNkhwashu simply asking:

"What is wrong with this team?"

@KoekieMoer praised the club's decisiveness:

"This how football clubs should be! If you're too relaxed and think you're indispensable then you have another thing coming" .

Thabang Monare's emotional goodbye message to the club triggered heartfelt responses from former teammates.

"To the players, technical staff, and the management of Sekhukhune FC, I would like to thank every single one of you for the beautiful moments we shared together," said Monare.

"Of course, we had our downs as well, but that is what made us stronger. In football, we never say goodbye. Until we meet again" .

@Constitution_94 suggested:

"Rivaldo must just quit football and pursue a coaching career or something.

@Itu_Mochaki expressed disappointment about Coetzee's injury struggles:

"It's a shame we never got to enjoy Rivaldo Coetzee at his best, injuries ruined a great player,"

@_Fachie echoed similar sentiments:

"Riva definitely the end he was comfortable at Sundowns getting injured contracts getting extended complacency crept in now he is here" .

New Signings Already Secured as Rebuild Accelerates

Despite the heavy player turnover, Sekhukhune have already started strengthening the squad with new signings. Bethuel Muzeu, Athenkosi Mcaba and Thabang Mahlangu have all joined the club, while Chibuike Ohizu has returned following his loan spell at Siwelele.

The club has now convened for the start of pre-season training as they prepare for the 2026/27 campaign. Babina Noko finished the season in fifth place and will continue their pursuit of breaking into the top-three of the league next season.

Sipho Mbule and Peter Shalulile have been linked with a surprise move to Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC. Image: Franck Fife/Getty Images, Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PSL transfer rumours: Sipho Mbule and Peter Shalulile linked with Scottland FC

Briefly News previously reported that two of Southern African football's biggest names, Sipho Mbule and Peter Shalulile, have emerged in a surprise transfer story involving Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC.

Reports on 24 June 2026 claimed the ambitious club is interested in signing both players ahead of its CAF Champions League debut.

Source: Briefly News