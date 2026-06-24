Sipho Mbule and Peter Shalulile have both emerged in an unexpected transfer story ahead of the new season

The two PSL stars are reportedly attracting interest as preparations intensify for a major CAF Champions League campaign

Negotiations are said to be progressing, although neither move has been officially confirmed

Sipho Mbule and Peter Shalulile have been linked with a surprise move to Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC. Image: Franck Fife/Getty Images, Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sipho Mbule and Peter Shalulile have reportedly emerged as transfer targets for an ambitious Zimbabwean club preparing for its first CAF Champions League campaign.

The South African duo have been linked with reigning Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC, with reports on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, suggesting discussions are at an advanced stage. While neither player nor the club has publicly confirmed the reports, the rumours have already generated significant interest across Southern Africa.

Sipho Mbule and Peter Shalulile linked with Scottland FC

Football blogger Tafadzwa Chigandiwa reported that both players are being considered by Scottland as the club strengthens its squad ahead of continental competition.

Chigandiwa stated that deals involving Mbule and Shalulile were believed to be approximately 75% complete, although he noted that discussions were still ongoing. The reported interest comes at a time when both players face uncertainty over their futures.

Mbule recently became a free agent after Orlando Pirates allowed his contract to expire. The midfielder's next move has been the subject of widespread speculation following his departure from the Soweto giants.

Shalulile, meanwhile, is entering the final stages of his current contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. Reports in South Africa have indicated that discussions are continuing regarding whether Sundowns will activate an option to extend the Namibian striker's stay at the club.

Scottland FC's rise and growing financial muscle

Founded in 2023, Scottland FC have enjoyed a rapid rise through Zimbabwean football and have quickly established themselves as one of the country's most ambitious clubs. Backed by businessman and politician Scott Sakupwanya, the club has invested heavily in assembling a competitive squad capable of challenging both domestically and on the continent.

Scottland have already secured the services of former PSL stars including Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona and Terrence Dzvukamanja. The club's team manager is Zimbabwean football icon Peter Ndlovu, who remains the national team's all-time leading goalscorer.

Scottland have also attracted attention for their investment in player welfare and infrastructure as they seek to establish themselves among the leading clubs in Southern Africa.

CAF Champions League ambitions driving recruitment

Qualification for the CAF Champions League has increased expectations around further additions to the squad. Mbule's creativity in midfield and Shalulile's proven goalscoring record would significantly strengthen Scottland's chances of competing against some of Africa's top clubs.

While the reported deals remain unconfirmed, landing either player would rank among the biggest transfers in Zimbabwean football in recent years. Securing both would send a major statement about Scottland's ambitions ahead of their continental debut.

What happens next for Mbule and Shalulile?

For now, attention remains on ongoing discussions surrounding the futures of both players. Mbule is free to negotiate with interested clubs following his exit from Pirates, while Shalulile continues to await clarity on his contractual situation at Sundowns.

Until official announcements are made, the reported moves remain speculation. However, the links underline Scottland's growing reputation as a club willing to think big as it prepares for the next chapter in its rapid rise.

Teboho Mokoena attracting overseas interest

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia following his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reports claim Saudi Pro League sides Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq have submitted offers for the Mamelodi Sundowns star, potentially setting up a major transfer decision for one of South Africa's most influential midfielders. With growing interest in several PSL stars, Mokoena's future is also becoming one of the biggest stories of the transfer window.

Source: Briefly News