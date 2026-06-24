Kaizer Chiefs are facing a major challenge in their efforts to sign highly-rated Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili, with the Cape-based club reportedly placing a price tag of around R16 million on the talented youngster.

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Amakhosi have already made a significant attempt to secure the 21-year-old's services by proposing a deal that included Ashley Du Preez, George Matlou and a cash component. However, Stellenbosch have shown little interest in the offer and remain firm in their valuation.

Earlier reports indicated that Chiefs hoped to use Stellenbosch's long-standing admiration for Du Preez as leverage in negotiations. The speedy attacker previously enjoyed a successful spell with the Winelands side before making a R10 million move to Naturena ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt is believed to be a strong admirer of Du Preez and would welcome the opportunity to reunite with the forward. With the player no longer a regular starter at Chiefs, a return to the Western Cape has reportedly been viewed as a realistic possibility.

In an effort to strengthen their proposal, Chiefs also included midfielder George Matlou alongside a cash payment. Despite the improved package, Stellenbosch have remained unconvinced and are yet to give the green light to the transfer.

Although negotiations have proven difficult, Chiefs have not given up on landing the winger. The Soweto giants are still exploring ways to reach an agreement as they continue rebuilding the squad ahead of the new season under recently appointed head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Adding quality on the left flank is one of the club's key objectives, and Phili has emerged as one of their preferred targets. Interestingly, Chiefs have already done business with Stellenbosch during the current transfer window after securing defender Thabo Moloisane, who joined the club following the expiration of his contract.

Competition for Phili intensifies

Chiefs are not alone in their pursuit of the promising attacker. Orlando Pirates are also believed to be keeping close tabs on the player's situation, which could further complicate any potential move.

Phili's market value has risen significantly following an outstanding 2025/26 campaign. The former AmaZulu reserve team player enjoyed a breakthrough season and was one of the standout performers for Stellenbosch.

His impressive displays earned him four major honours at the club's end-of-season awards ceremony, including Players' Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Fans' Player of the Season and the Golden Boot award.

Known for his explosive pace, versatility and attacking threat, Phili scored nine goals and registered one assist in 39 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 season. He had also shown promise the previous campaign, contributing two goals and one assist in 32 matches.

The current situation mirrors a previous transfer battle between the two clubs involving left-back Fawaaz Basadien. Chiefs were heavily linked with the defender, but Stellenbosch reportedly demanded around R13 million for his services. Ultimately, Basadien completed a move to Mamelodi Sundowns instead.

Source: Briefly News