South Africans do not care the accused number one to four cannot afford their defence for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Advocate TT Thobane pleaded with the Mzansi for help in funding the suspects' legal fees because the accused had run out of money

According to the advocate, the slow pace of the trial had drained the suspects' already limited funds

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, 14 November, and is already off to a rocky start.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, 14 November. Image: Lefty Shivambu & stock image

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were left chuckling at their screens when Advocate TT Thobane, lawyer of accused number one to four, appealed to the public for money to cover his clients' legal fees.

According to the letter penned by the advocate, the lengthy trial has severely hurt the accused's pockets, and Thobane's clients can no longer afford the fees for legal representation, eNCA reported.

Keen to find out what Mzanzi thinks about Thobane's call for funding, Briefly News asked readers if they think the public should crowdfund the suspects' legal fees or if they should apply for a public defender.

Here's what readers had to say about Thobane's crowd-sourcing efforts:

Joe Ambatobe Sikabwe said:

"Those guys are just criminals even if they are found not guilty in this case, but they have more cases besides this one. So let them use a public defender."

China Smile Mzalamba joked:

"Let's use our R350 grants to crowdfund them."

Albert Thabo Mlambo Makazah asked:

"How can we help? We are still heartbroken about Meyiwa's death."

Mmamohao Molope suggested:

"Well, if he believes in their innocence, he must represent them pro bono, or the state can provide them with a lawyer."

Mpumelelo Matyeni claimed:

"I’m sick and tired of this case it’s just a waist."

Corpus Callosum exclaimed:

"South Africa and its drama!"

Sizwe Silangwe commented:

"Really, this has gone on too long now, for how will you keep opening up the wounds of this family?"

Fie Dee added:

"Nah, l can't"

Octavia Masango offered:

"I don't mind if they can give me banking details I can donate."

Thobane claimed that if his clients didn't come up with funds soon, it could result in further delays in a case that has already dragged on too long.

