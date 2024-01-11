A woman realised that it is impossible to live in an apartment and afford a car in South Africa

She thought after graduation, she would live a lavish life, having a car and apartment, but that's not the case

The online community reacted to her realisation, with many saying they relate to her

A woman realised that living in an apartment and affording a car is not easy in South Africa. Images: @ingrie)_rita

A woman shared relatable content with her TikTok followers.

@ingrie_rita shared a video saying it's challenging to stay at an apartment and afford a car.

The woman did a postgraduate diploma in accounting science (CTA) at the University of Johannesburg. She thought after finishing, she would live a lavish life, having a car and an apartment.

However, upon realisation, she learned that was impossible given the kind of economy South Africa had.

"I thought I’m gonna start living my best life after CTA "

See the woman sharing her realisation

Living in an apartment and affording a car is a tricky thing to achieve in South Africa, given the interest rates that are forever fluctuating.

In the last couple of months, South Africa has seen a rise in tenant evictions because of nonpayment.

PayProp’s latest market report (April to June 2023) revealed a rise in the number of tenants in arrears.

"The national percentage of tenants in arrears ticked up slightly this quarter, from 18.0% to 18.4%."

TikTokkers relate to the woman

The woman's video got over 2,000 likes, with many TikTokkers finding her realisation relatable.

@Munei said:

"Trust me, if you have a car and an apartment, you’re rich it’s tough out there."

@poppymoth shared:

"I bought an apartment now I need a car but I can't afford let's cry together."

@Just.Mmabatho commented:

"I think this is the most relatable video I’ve come across kubuhlungu nyan."

@9 lives by Ayandaenhle wrote:

"I feel so grateful to God after seeing this. I bought a house through the bank and a car cash. I’m also a single mom. God is good."

@Ingrith Rita said:

"So real "

@Thandiey92 shared:

"Still staying with my parents saving for a car after I’m gone step by step "

