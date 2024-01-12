A man shared the process one has to go through when they want to become a layer in South Africa

The journey includes studying for a bachelor of law, passing board exams, community service, and practicals, to name just a few

Online users reacted to the process, with many feeling inspired and wanting to kickstart their journey to becoming lawyers

A man shared one route to becoming a lawyer in South Africa. Images: @andilethebabylawyer

A man shared a journey of becoming a lawyer in South Africa.

@andilethebabylawyer took to his TikTok account to share a video detailing the process of becoming a lawyer in Mzansi.

According to the video, someone who wants to be a lawyer has to study for a Bachelor of Law (LLB), which takes four years maximum.

Then, after that, do articles for two years. Practical legal training for four to six months. Pass four board exams. Do community service and then apply to be admitted to the High Court.

The TikTokker said the process could be different, depending on the route one takes. He also revealed that he is a month away from completing this process.

"Can’t believe I am one month away from meeting all these requirements. PS: This may differ depending on the route you take."

See SA's journey to becoming a lawyer

TikTokkers congratulate the man

The video got over 60,000 likes. Many online users congratulated him on his law journey, while others asked about the LLB route.

@KOKII | Baby Lawyer⚖️ said:

"Rooting for you Baby Lawyer "

@KDasked:

"Is law school part of the LLB degree during Uni? Or is it during articles (1st year LLB next year, a bit confused)."

@its_nokubonga_ wrote:

"Is it possible for me to still pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer even though I didn't do history but instead did Geography in high school?"

@O commented:

"In SA, you don't need to attend law school if you've served or intend serving articles for 2 years... Congrats by the way"

@Adv.! said:

"Love your content as an aspiring attorney."

@Zintle Ntanta shared:

"Motivation right there."

A woman fulfills her dream of becoming a lawyer

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who celebrated being an admitted lawyer after being inspired to become one in Grade 11.

Yvonne Princess Shabangu is not just a talented lawyer, she is also highly educated, holding a Master of Laws from the University of Johannesburg.

The perseverant woman has overcome so much! From an accident that almost led to her dropping out, to not attending any of her graduations. The journey has been long and Yvonne deserves all the bells and whistles.

