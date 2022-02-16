A man who started a furniture removal business during lockdown has taken to Twitter to share a pic of an overpriced house

Twitter user Mr L&M share a picturesque snap straight out of an architecture magazine with a whopping price of R12.9 million and Mzansi is surprised

Social media users opinions are varied but many questioned where the rest of the fabulous house as the property looked small for the price

Mzansi has been blown away by an online snap of an overrated house. Image: @ Mr L&M/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A man has taken to Twitter to share a snap of a R12.9 million house in Durban and Mzansi feel they are being hoodwinked.

The owner of a local furniture removal business has taken to Twitter to share a pic of an expensive house and peeps can’t believe it.

The man captioned the viral post that received massive reactions:

“Mr L&M.@OscarMagudR12 999 000 Dreams in Morningside !”

South African were left scratching their heads at the price tag of the property situated in Morningside in Durban.

@nolomoifa reacted:

"R13 million for such a small yard, and don't get me started on that "wading" pool lookalike

@DavidMVM said:

“Like those containers in Maboneng..!”

@mtetsoane said:

“13M, with such a small yard?”

@MAJOLALINDOKUH3 said:

“Is this an OB for domestic workers???”

@MapuleMaake2 added:

“Yoh that pool is the size of a bathtub.”

@kerbs_ZA said:

“Who evaluate these houses and come up with these prices.”

@siyabongashembe

“Is that 13 million? I'm not good with calculations?”

@Bluttoboy wrote:

“Even house evaluations have become a scam, SA is indeed a crime scene.”

@Guzrhuu added:

“Vele are we saying we can't build our dream houses with less than 5 million or more(Depending)"

