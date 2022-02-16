Man Shares Snap of an R12.9M House and Mzansi Feel They Are Being Shortchanged
- A man who started a furniture removal business during lockdown has taken to Twitter to share a pic of an overpriced house
- Twitter user Mr L&M share a picturesque snap straight out of an architecture magazine with a whopping price of R12.9 million and Mzansi is surprised
- Social media users opinions are varied but many questioned where the rest of the fabulous house as the property looked small for the price
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A man has taken to Twitter to share a snap of a R12.9 million house in Durban and Mzansi feel they are being hoodwinked.
The owner of a local furniture removal business has taken to Twitter to share a pic of an expensive house and peeps can’t believe it.
The man captioned the viral post that received massive reactions:
“Mr L&M.@OscarMagudR12 999 000 Dreams in Morningside !”
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
South African were left scratching their heads at the price tag of the property situated in Morningside in Durban.
@nolomoifa reacted:
"R13 million for such a small yard, and don't get me started on that "wading" pool lookalike
@DavidMVM said:
“Like those containers in Maboneng..!”
@mtetsoane said:
“13M, with such a small yard?”
@MAJOLALINDOKUH3 said:
“Is this an OB for domestic workers???”
@MapuleMaake2 added:
“Yoh that pool is the size of a bathtub.”
@kerbs_ZA said:
“Who evaluate these houses and come up with these prices.”
@siyabongashembe
“Is that 13 million? I'm not good with calculations?”
@Bluttoboy wrote:
“Even house evaluations have become a scam, SA is indeed a crime scene.”
@Guzrhuu added:
“Vele are we saying we can't build our dream houses with less than 5 million or more(Depending)"
Apartment listed for almost R9k in cape town, with no bedrooms has Mzansi asking questions: “I’m dizzy”
In more news about exorbitantly-priced property, Briefly News reported on when resident @iamkoshiek shared an interesting post on his Twitter feed that had South Africans baffled and confused.
The post displayed an apartment listing situated in Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, for a hefty price of R8 950 per month.
Shock settled in when pictures and descriptions revealed that the property consists of one room and a bathroom.
Taking the term 'open plan' to an entirely new level, the partly furnished apartment comes with a few basic essentials, such as a Smeg fridge, gas stove and washing machine.
Source: Briefly News