A TikTok user displayed the beauty of a Panorama Route road trip, that is a short drive from Joburg

The itinerary covers must-visit spots like Graskop Waterfall, Bourke's Luck Potholes, and the Blyde River Canyon cruise

The content creator also shared the expenses for each experience that helped fellow travel enthusiasts plan their trips

A travel content creator plugged Mzansi with affordable spots on the Panorama route in Mpumalanga. Image: @ilovenelz

Source: TikTok

A travel content creator shared her enchanting journey along the Panorama Route.

She @ilovenelz showed the scenic wonders just a 4-hour drive away from Joburg in a TikTok video.

Panorama Route itinerary

From Graskop Waterfall to Lisbon Falls, her itinerary reads like a dream for any travel enthusiast. What sets this video apart is the inclusion of cost details for each experience, giving viewers practical insights into planning their own adventure.

SA amazed by picturesque spots in Mpumalanga

The fresh waterfalls, the stunning canyons, and the picturesque landscapes make this Panorama Route road trip a bucket list dream.

Viewers mentioned that the clip is a good go-to reference for those looking to plan a quick getaway.

Watch the video below:

SA asks about Mpumalanga road trip

People eager to make a quick Sho't Left took to the comments section to appreciate the content and pose questions about the lady's trip.

@matekelebopape690 wrote:

"Panorama route and Garden route are the most beautiful places to visit in South Africa."

@Deborah posted:

"I was there and I didn't want to come back. The place is so beautiful even the falls wow. I feel like going to Mpumalanga every month."

@Anonymous_Neo commented:

"Thank you for the prices, will help a lot with planning."

@sammy_samz0 asked:

"Hi please can you tell me if the roads are good?"

@MusikiSingo jotted:

"Can you please suggest nice accommodation around that area?"

@meenrntwa@1304 stated:

"Love your content."

@Reebz added:

"Do I pay for the rides upon arrival or do I book online?"

