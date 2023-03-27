Young Johannesburg lady wows netizens after giving them a tour of her new crib

The classy-looking flat looked stylish and sophisticated, with the entire space looking incredibly luxurious and tidy

The independent lady received many compliments on how beautiful her house looked

Johannesburg woman showcases flawless new crib. Images: @babeobonolo/ TikTok

A TikTok user named @babeobonolo posted a video showcasing her newly decorated apartment in Johannesburg.

The 24-year-old lady starts the video by entering her new place. The "corporate baddie" went on to show her decor and explained how her apartment was her safe place.

@babeobonolo even plugged TikTokkers on where they could find similar properties like hers.

The Johannesburg woman said there are properties to rent and buy.

The house was clean, and the decor looked incredibly luxurious, with a bouquet of red roses to add that much-needed finesse.

@babebonolo said:

"My little heaven."

The video has gained over 150k views and nearly 20k likes. This is proof that South Africans love people winning!

Mzansi wowed by stylish decor and young lady's independence

Her decor skills impressed people, with some asking where she got certain items.

Here are some of the comments:

@makalanemotloutsi said:

"You have a beautiful home."

@The Yong commented:

"I move into my apartment next week and I AM SO MOTIVATED."

@Phumi Magade said:

"Yoh, I wish my place was this clean but I stay with a man and our 7 year old."

@Kholofelo Hope Mokol said:

"I'm in love with your apartment."

@Fufu_licious said:

"Managed by AFHCO, beautiful. Sisi, you’ve made it to heaven indeed."

@zelda ramokolo commented:

What a beautiful home. I just can’t stop saying wow. May God bless me one day."

@PukkieWaHae said:

"Most important things in the fridge. Love your internal arrangement. Lovely."

