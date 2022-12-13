One video shows a man not used to the farm life doing the most to take part in the activities but unsuccessfully

The clip shows the inexperienced farmer trying to plough a field using cattle and a plough but it ends up in a disaster

Online users could not stop cracking up over his failure as they commented on the mess that got captured on video

Footage of this disastrous ploughing mission went viral as one man did his best to use cattle for farming. The video had many people amused as he tried to successfully plough a field.

A man tried to prepare a field the village way and was left in shambles when he failed. Image: Mayur Kakade

The video had peeps in stitches over the man when he was practically screaming in fear. The people could not stop cracking jokes about how he reacted.

Man needs to be rescued after failing to use cattle for ploughing

A video posted by @kulanicool showed a man and a woman trying to use cattle to tend to the fields. In the video, the man struggles to control the cattle while screaming that he wants to go home. He yelled:

"It's heavy, I can't do this! We are going home. Look at my trainers! "

Watch the full video below:

Mzansi loves seeing epic fails and online users made fun of the man in the video. Many cracked jokes bout how concerned he was about his shoes.

@IamTvkz commented:

"'Look at my trainers!' 'Look at my Jordan Airs!'"

@Nolutha54564940 commented:

"One of the things I now hate doing."

@nonentitee_ commented:

"He even sounds like good television."

@ObidienceMsima1 commented:

"The gf is doing it perfectly."

@Collins_Kamoga1 commented:

"Bathong, he just messed his clothes."

_Zwoluga commented:

"I love how the girl is handling this process with ease."

@Matholebula commented:

"Confusing the cows."

