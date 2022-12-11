A viral TikTok video of a chicken jumping out of a tall building had people howling, and gasping for air

For many people, it was the first time seeing a chicken attempt to take flight from that extreme height

The unusual clip gathered a whopping 119 million views and many people said the chicken believed he could fly

A chicken jumps from a tall building. Image: @anjue101/TikTok

Source: UGC

A strange video had millions of social media users scratching their heads. A chicken was recorded standing on a window sill of a high-rise building.

The brave bird could be seen in the TikTok clip stepping forward, and eventually jumping from the building while it attempted to fly. The chicken clucked out loud and flapped its wings in the air.

The video posted by @anjue101 does not show whether the chicken made a safe landing, but many netizens shared funny theories of what was running through its mind before taking the plunge.

Some people said that the animal was courageous in thinking that it could fly, and others claimed the chick committed suicide.

"The intrusive thoughts got the best of the chicken."

Watch the TikTok video below:

@free_scripts said:

"For anyone here who hasn't seen a chicken fly, let me tell you they live in trees."

@swagy_pants wrote:

"He believed he could fly."

@tiggothedog asked:

"How did it even get up there in the first place."

@smithmabaso mentioned:

"This one just believed, it can fly. Who else is believing."

@cademillett added:

"They just prefer not to fly from higher heights."

@sarcasticbitj stated:

"I gasped, and my jaw dropped."

@paulaljoser said:

"Tell me you didn't scream while jumping in height."

@anti4271 commented:

