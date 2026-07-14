At least 35 initiates have died since the 2026 winter initiation season began, with Mpumalanga recording the highest toll of 17 deaths

Authorities rescued 180 initiates from illegal initiation schools and hospitalised 75 others, while 12 abductions were reported

COGTA urged parents to enrol their children only in legally registered initiation schools with authorised healthcare practitioners

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Boys going through an intitation in the Eastern Cape. Image: Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — At least 35 young men have died during South Africa's 2026 winter customary initiation season, with figures recorded across five provinces pointing to a deepening public safety crisis.

As of 12 July 2026, Mpumalanga had recorded the highest death toll, with at least 17 initiates losing their lives. The Eastern Cape followed with seven deaths, the North West with four, Limpopo with three, and both Gauteng and the Free State with two deaths each.

Rescues, arrests and abductions

Beyond the fatalities, at least 180 initiates were rescued from bogus initiation schools, and 75 were hospitalised since the season commenced. Authorities also recorded 12 abductions linked to this year's initiation period, a development that raised serious concern among officials and communities.

A preliminary report released revealed that 58 illegal initiation schools had been opened during the season. Of those, 42 have since been shut down. The report also confirmed that 150 criminal cases were opened, resulting in the arrests of 40 individuals.

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COGTA issues warning to parents

Every winter, young men across South Africa undertake traditional initiation as a rite of passage into manhood. The process typically includes ritual circumcision and cultural instruction. However, unregistered and unlicensed operators have increasingly exploited the practice, exposing initiates to dangerous and sometimes fatal conditions, including physical abuse, neglect, and kidnapping.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) responded to the alarming statistics by calling on parents and guardians to take greater responsibility in vetting where their sons are enrolled. The department specifically urged families to use only initiation schools that are legally registered and staffed by authorised healthcare practitioners.

36 deaths recording in 2025 inititation season

Briefly News also reported that the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs reported that 36 initiation-related deaths occurred across the country in November 2025. The fatalities include 20 in the Eastern Cape, 13 in the Free State, two in Gauteng, and one in the North West. The department noted that most of the deaths were linked to poor hygiene, dehydration, and negligence. The initiation process for young boys, which includes circumcision and takes place in secluded camps, carries inherent risks if not properly supervised.

Source: Briefly News