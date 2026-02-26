A TikTok video showing flickering traffic lights in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, captured the frustration of local motorists

Residents, the Ratepayers Association chairperson and suburb manager called on authorities to fix the intersection, raising questions about accountability

The incident resonated online, with many highlighting how small but persistent infrastructure issues can affect daily life

The story sparked wider conversations about urban planning, civic responsibility, and community advocacy. It also showed how citizens increasingly use social media to pressure officials, ensuring public safety issues are noticed and acted upon.

The visual on the left captured the traffic lights not working properly. Image: @caxtonjoburgnorth

Source: TikTok

Residents of Sunninghill, Johannesburg, were left frustrated after a video revealed misaligned traffic lights at the intersection of Peltier and Waterfall Drives. The clip, posted by @caxtonjoburgnorth on 25 February 2026, featured Sunninghill Ratepayers Association chairperson Linda Gildenhuys and suburb manager Tracy Kensey pointing out the malfunctioning yellow/orange light.

Motorists expressed concerns about road safety, noting that the flickering traffic signal could cause confusion and accidents. Community members criticised the local government for failing to address the issue, highlighting wider frustrations with slow municipal response and poorly maintained infrastructure.

Residents demanded action on unsafe intersection

The video by user @caxtonjoburgnorth quickly gained attention online, sparking conversations about accountability and urban management. Residents argued that effective traffic control is essential in busy suburbs to prevent collisions, manage congestion, and protect pedestrians.

Netizens praised the Ratepayers Association for raising awareness and called on authorities to act swiftly. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges Johannesburg faces in maintaining safe and reliable traffic systems, as citizens increasingly use social media to push for change.

The screenshot on the left showed the traffic light flickering the lights. Image: @caxtonjoburgnorth

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Ryangrahamphotography commented:

“Get involved, ladies. You can’t sit in your Bryanston homes hoping things will get done. 😂”

Ntokozo commented:

“Europe suits you two better, to be honest.”

Yashaar Mall commented:

“Helen is going to breeze through this election.”

kedilamaps commented:

“In all fairness, someone obviously vandalised it. It wasn’t installed like that. How about reporting the fault rather than grandstanding?”

Paw_ Patrol commented:

“It’s flickering. In Pretoria, they are completely dead.”

KrazyK 🇿🇦 commented:

“World-class in nonsense. Only when the ANC, EFF, and MK are out of the mud can we move forward in South Africa to a better life.”

Teekay Nonkosi Xaba asked:

“Where is Kenny Kunene?”

Ziri commented:

“At least it’s on.”

User1147245130235 commented:

“That’s the ANC for you.”

Oliver Bate commented:

“Get some of the local lads with tools and turn it back around.”

