The global social media community were left in limbo on Monday night after an apparent outage

The outage is reported to be the largest ever, affecting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp amid a six-hour-long spell of inactivity

Social media users, on Twitter more specifically, have since hilariously taken shots at tech giant entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg

Millions of social media users around the globe were left in limbo after an apparent global social media outage on Monday night.

People who prefer Twitter, among other social networking platforms, shared information in droves around the so-called "internet shutdown" as panic-stricken users began to feel its sting.

Mark Zuckerberg has not been spared being trolled on the internet following a Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage. Image: @seungscience, @Getseen360_.

Source: Facebook

Incidentally, applications such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all of which are owned by tech giant billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, were not spared amid one of the largest outages in recent memory.

The marathon outage, which lasted nearly six hours, was attributed to a faulty configuration change.

It is not the first time this has happened, and users on various microblogging services did not hesitate to vent their frustration.

Social media user tears into Zuckerberg

One Twitter user, @Getseen360_, decided to do so in the most hilarious fashion possible, giving fellow tech-heads much-needed laughter.

He shared a meme of a man standing in a hilarious pose (with his hands on his waist) facing a server that had its wires all crisscrossed.

The caption read:

"Mark Zuckerberg at WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook headquarters right now."

Users found the jibe hilarious, and unsurprisingly, this caused an avalanche as others, too, fired shots at the entrepreneur.

There was also no shortage of suggestions on which social networking sites people should, instead, consider using, which saw the hashtag #DeleteFacebook soon trending.

Unhappy crowd mercilessly level shots

The tweet attracted almost 8 500 likes, 2 000 retweets and over 150 comments. Briefly News brings readers all the funny responses to the post.

@Sheriff_Moloi wrote:

"I want to screenshot this tweet and post it on Whatsapp but I can't."

@BilaNokulunga noted:

"I even thought my data is depleted."

@chix_makoya said:

"Imagine you have bought a data that ends midnight and you don't have Twitter/ Damn you Mark Zakazaka."

@Cebodot4 joked:

"They won't see the problem because of the mask."

