Brian Amidu, former Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards forward, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking in Zimbabwe

Authorities confiscated illegal substances worth approximately R1.2 million when Amidu and his accomplice were arrested along the Kwekwe-Kadoma Highway

The ex-Warriors international’s imprisonment marks a major turning point in his life, with the football community hoping he can reflect and rebuild his legacy after serving time

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Brian Abbas Amidu has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found in possession of illegal drugs valued at R1.2 million.

The 35-year-old ex-Warriors international was arrested by the Zimbabwe Police on October 9, 2025, and has remained in custody while authorities built their case.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Brian Amidu sentenced to 12 years in jail. Image:@mzansifootball

Source: Facebook

Amidu was apprehended alongside his accomplice Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga along the Kwekwe-Kadoma Highway. According to Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi, both men were convicted for dealing in dangerous drugs and were sentenced on February 24, 2026. The police praised the public’s role in supporting law enforcement efforts against drug-related crime, highlighting that community involvement is key in keeping dangerous substances off the streets.

Amidu’s football journey and legacy

Brian Amidu’s football career saw early promise when he signed for Kaizer Chiefs in 2012 from Black Mambas, though he spent just three months at Naturena. He later played three years for Black Leopards FC and had a stint in the Middle East before retiring from professional football five years ago.

The former striker also earned seven caps for the Zimbabwe national team. While his playing days are now behind him, the football community hopes this period of incarceration will allow Amidu to reflect and ultimately guide younger players toward a more positive path in the sport.

Brian Amidu earned seven caps for Zimbabwe. Image:@heraldzimbabwe

Source: Facebook

Other sports people in trouble with the law

The former Amakhosi star is not the first high profile footall figure to make the headlines in recent times, with having trouble with the law enforcement agents. A Siwelele FC player is reportedly facing rape charges and has since been suspended by the club.

A former rugby captain Rock, with 75 times, was found living quietly in Cooroy, Queensland, while seeking to overturn a French jail sentence and international arrest warrant linked to his leadership of the now-defunct French club Narbonne.

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding was, after more than a decade on the run and now faces charges of major drug trafficking and murder in the United States. South African Paralympic legend Natalie du Toit was also in the spotlight for reasons outside the swimming pool, with reports revealing that the decorated athlete was facing a formal demand from the South African Revenue Service for more than R1 million in unpaid taxes.

