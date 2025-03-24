South African singer Naledi Aphiwe left many netizens confused with the stunt she pulled

The rising star posted pictures of herself dressed in a Makoti attire on her Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning that she's not getting married, they believed she was shooting a music video

Many fans aren't falling for that prank anymore as they have learnt the hard way. Recently, the Durban-based singer Naledi Aphiwe trended on social media after she shared several pictures of herself dressed in a Makoti attire on her Instagram page.

These pictures that the star posted on social media left many fans confused as to what the real story was. The photos were posted days after she bought herself an iPhone worth R20K.

See the photos below:

Netizens confused over Naledi's Makoti attire

Shortly after the singer posted the pictures on social media, many netizens were confused as to whether Naledi got married or if she was shooting a music video. See what they had to say below:

Actress Nomvelo Makhanya said:

"Wena you play too much, angisakholwa yilutho."

exquisite_hairz wrote:

"Music video because those uncles are not make sure."

shannelblackqueen responded:

"I was listening to Mawelele's interview @thobelafmyaka on Tuesday and he was asked if he has intentions to get married to Aphiwe and he said yes usahlanganisa. This is beautiful bethuna, congratulations nana."

aphiwe__m85 replied:

"She's too young to get married ugal and nalo husband is not make sure, I think yi music video."

malontee2021 commented:

"That one malume who’s always drinking and got no wife."

Naledi Aphiwe shares she misses Chris Brown

Meanwhile, taking to her official Instagram account, Naledi Aphiwe shared a photo of her and Chris hugging. The picture was taken when Naledi met the Under The Influence singer for the first time when he toured South Africa last year.

Naledi explained that she missed the singer so much that she was crying. Naledi Aphiwe went on to flex that the post was more of a reminder that she had met Chris Brown in real life than letting the world know that she misses him. She said:

"Guys I miss Chis Brown... like I’m crying now I wanna see him again angazi noma ngiyaphapha ngyadlala this is just a friendly reminder ukuthi ngake ngathinta u Chris Brown 😔(Guys I miss Chris Brown. Like I'm crying now I wanna see him again. I don't know maybe I'm crazy. I'm joking. This is just a friendly reminder that I was once with Chris Brown.)”

Naledi Aphiwe forced to apologise for bragging too much

Meanwhile, the musician was forced to eat humble pie after bragging about working with Chris Brown. Briefly News reported that Naledi penned an apology on her official social media accounts after her peers pointed out that she was bragging a little too much.

Naledi rose to prominence after Chris Brown credited her as one of the writers of his song Shooter on his last album, 11:11.

