South African actor Hlomla Dandala left many netizens in awe as he introduced his alleged new woman

A picture of the star with an Asian woman caused a stir on social media as it went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dandala dating an Asian woman

Actor Hlomla Dandala’s alleged new girlfriend sparked a debate. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Hlomla Dandala's taste in women has left many netizens in awe on social media. This occurred after the star's alleged new girlfriend was revealed by an X user @naytholo.

The social media user posted a picture of the popular actor and an Asian woman on their page.

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Hlomla's new woman

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Hlomla's alleged new woman. Here's what they had to say below:

@BrianMatonsi said:

"Why are black men running away from black women."

@iKive_Show questioned:

"What kind of environment do Xhosa men grow up in that leads them to date individuals from Asian and White backgrounds? This is a genuine question, and I'm curious if others have observed this trend as well."

@Mzeketiff wrote:

"Hlomla has a thing for Caucasians. If I remember correctly, I think he was dating a White lady before this kinda Chinese chikita."

@nako_nam49501 replied:

"She's so pretty. Used to crush on Hlomla so much growing up that, even fantasized about not having to change my signature when we got married because our surnames are so similar."

@Magnesium161962 mentioned:

"She's a natural beauty. No make up and not pretending she's someone else."

Actor Hlomla Dandala's new woman caused a stir on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi not feeling Hlomla Dandala's new role

Meanwhile, Smoke and Mirrors viewers have shared their thoughts on The River star Hlomla Dandala as the new Caesar in the show. Many said the character is no longer giving them the chills they got when Zolisa Xaluva played the part.

Hlomla Dandala is an actor par excellence, but fans felt he was not nailing his new role as Caesar in the soapie Smoke and Mirrors. Dandala replaced the talented Zolisa Xaluva after the former Generations star left the show to join Mzansi Magic’s crime drama series, Code 13 as Detective Bheki Ndlovu.

Hlomla Dandala to take over the role of Caesar

Previously, according to ZiMoja, Caesar's character has not been written off, nor will he be killed. Instead, they reported that seasoned actor Hlomla Dandala will take over. He joined the cast in the second season of the show, and shooting is almost underway.

A source acknowledged how tricky this situation will be as viewers will always try to compare the two gentlemen over who would portray the role better.

Mzansi left scratching heads on Zolisa's axing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zolisa Xaluva was recently announced to have been let go from Smoke & Mirrors.

Fans were confused over the award-winning actor's sudden departure from the popular soapie. Netizens weighed in on Xaluva's trend of constantly getting fired or leaving local shows.

Source: Briefly News