The star recently decided to explain on his Instagram page why he had a swollen jaw

Themba mentioned that his wisdom tooth broke and that was what caused his swollen jaw

Reality TV Star Themba Broly had a swollen jaw. Image: @thembabroly

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Themba Broly recently made headlines on social media after a video of his swollen jaw went viral.

Earlier on, the former Big Brother Mzansi star and Mpho Wabadimo's baby daddy shared a clip of himself on his Instagram page where he explained why he had a swollen jaw. Broly revealed that the reason behind the swollen jaw was a broken wisdom tooth which he got surgery done for it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Broly's explanation about his swollen jaw on social media. Here's what they had to say:

bevballet commented:

"I feel for you ghost ... having a wisdom tooth removed is a very painful operation...My face looked just like yours after having a wisdom tooth removed on both sides. Just know the swelling thankfully does go down eventually. Sending love."

nkgaks_enhle responded:

"Askies I know that pain."

khulusamie replied:

"Speed recovery Mthizman, please vote for Sweet Guluva."

mcfragile wrote:

"I know and feel your pain man. I went through the same thing the whole of December. I swear I didn't enjoy my holidays. So sorry T."

Reality TV Star Themba Broly had a broken wisdom tooth. Image: @thembabroly

Source: Instagram

Themba Broly reconciles with his baby mama

In March 2024, things did not end well between Themba Broly and the mother of his child Michelle Mavundla, famously known as Mphowabadimo. Neither did he manage to mend things with the mother of his two children, Nqobile Khuzwayo. Reports suggested that he was on a mission to fix things with the two ladies.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly will be returning to our screens with his successful reality show Themba: My Inked World. The Mzansi Magic show has been renewed for a second season, and it follows the life of the tattoo artist turned Kwaito star.

What happened between Mpho Wa Badimo and Themba?

Mpho and Themba met in the Big Brother Mzansi house in Season 3. The stars hit it off immediately and moved in together after Mpho won R2 million. The relationship did not end well, as Themba allegedly left after Mpho's money was finished.

Mpho had to move back home after finishing the money. She welcomed her son with Themba weeks after their breakup.

Mpho Wa Badimo shares important message to fans

In February 2025, Mpho wa Badimo also shared another important message with her fans and followers. Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, the mother of two warned fans against picking up coins in their yards.

She said the coins may be cursed, and picking them may cause problems and bad luck in their lives. Social media users did not seem to agree with the reality TV star. As expected, many brought up Mpho's past and reminded her of how she was swindled two million by her baby daddy, Themba Broly.

