Themba Broly will be making some changes to his life regarding his relationships with the mother of his three kids

The tattoo artist is reportedly looking to reconcile with Michelle 'Mphowabadimo' Mvundla and Nqobile Khuzwayo

All of this will be shown on Season 2 of his Mzansi Magic reality show Themba: My Inked World

Things did not end well between Themba Broly and the mother of his child Michelle Mavundla, famously known as Mphowabadimo. Neither did he manage to mend things with the mother of his two children, Nqobile Khuzwayo. Reports suggest he is on a mission to fix things with the two ladies.

Themba Broly will reportedly fix his relationships with his baby mamas on Season 2 of ‘Themba: My Inked World’. Image: @thembabroly, @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Themba Broly's reality show returns

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly will be returning to our screens with his successful reality show Themba: My Inked World. The Mzansi Magic show has been renewed for a second season, and it follows the life of the tattoo artist turned Kwaito star.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that the show will premiere in May 2024.

In 2023, Themba also confirmed rumours that his show will be returning. He shared a clip from one of his episodes where she speaks about his children.

"I'm just a loving father," Themba said in the clip.

Themba Broly's mission to patch things with baby mamas

According to ZiMoja, one of his missions for this season is to improve the relationships with the mother of his three kids.

The tattoo artist has one child with Michelle 'Mphowabadimo' Mvundla and two from Nqobile Khuzwayo.

A source alleged that Themba Broly had no idea that Mphowabadimo would make an appearance on the show. The person further stated that Themba and Mpho are currently not communicating.

"He wants to do better; he knows he has messed up a bit with both his baby mamas. A lot has happened after he stopped shooting the first season."

Themba Broly and Nelisa Msila caught kissing

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly was the talk of the town after a saucy video with reality television star Nelisa Msila trended on social media.

The viral clip shows Themba locking lips with the Big Brother Titans star after parting ways with his baby mama Mpho, a few months previously.

