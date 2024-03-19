Themba Broly's hit reality show Themba: My Inked Life has been renewed after a successful Season 1

The Mzansi Magic reality show will return for Season 2 in May 2024 and fans are excited

Themba Broly was the second runner-up of Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) and fans could not get enough of seeing him on our screens

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly's successful reality show has been renewed for a second season.

Themba Broly’s hit reality show ‘Themba: My Inked Life’ will premiere in May. Image: @thembabroly

Source: Instagram

Themba Broly's reality show returns

Themba: My Inked Life had a successful Season 1. The show has been renewed. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the Mzansi Magic reality show will return for Season 2 in May 2024.

"Themba Broly’s reality show new season. Former #BBMzansi housemate’s reality show has been renewed for a second season. Season 2 of Themba: My Inked Life premieres on Thursday 9 May on Mzansi Magic."

Themba confirms return of reality show

Themba Broly got thrust into the world of fame in 2022. He was the second runner-up of Big Brother Mzansi. In June 2023, Themba shared a snippet from the shooting of the show.

In the three-second clip, he speaks about him being a loving father to his kids. Themba and Mphowabadimo got married after she won BBMzansi.

"I'm just a loving father," Themba says in the clip.

Mzansi eagerly awaits Themba's return

Viewers could not contain their excitement after the news was shared. It seems as though people cannot get enough of seeing him on our screens.

@BevArtist2:

"Congratulations, dearest @ThembaBroly. We always told you that you were the actual WINNER."

@Ngwaga_Vee:

"I actually enjoyed the first season. Hope this one will be fun too."

@Ame_Mooh:

"Hope to see more of him tattooing. and showcasing his talents. Looking forward to it though."

@LoriderJones:

"I love it for Themba Broly, the real superstar."

Saucy clip of Themba Broly and Nelisa Msila goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi star Themba Broly is the talk of the town after his saucy video with reality television star Nelisa Msila trended on social media.

The viral clip shows Themba locking lips with the Big Brother Titans star after parting ways with his baby mama Mpho a few months previously.

Source: Briefly News