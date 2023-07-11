Big Brother Mzansi star Themba Broly is the talk of the town after his saucy video with reality television star Nelisa Msila trended on social media

The viral clip shows Themba locking lips with the Big Brother Titans star despite parting ways with his baby mama Mpho a few months ago

Social media users have called out the famous tattoo artist for being a deadbeat dad and warned Nelisa about what he might do to her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Themba Broly has finally moved on, months after breaking up with his baby mama Mpho Wabadimo. Themba and Mpho made headlines after he reportedly swindled the money she won from Big Brother Mzansi and dumped her soon after.

‘BBMzansi’ star Themba Broly's steamy video with Nelisa Msila causes a stir online. Image: @nelisa_msila, @thembabroly and @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Themba Broly moves on from Mpho with BBTitans star Nelisa Msila

Themba Broly did not waste his time after dumping Mpho. The reality television star who had allegedly gotten back with his first baby mama is now dating Nelisa Msila.

A trending video posted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter shows the reality television stars locking lips at an event.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Themba Broly trends after steamy video with Nelisa Msila went viral

Themba Broly has been trending on social media, thanks to the steamy video. The star is being called out by peeps for moving on a few months after his public breakup with his baby mama Mpho.

@Mojava10111 said:

"When Mmeli was busy saying Nelisa is chaotic & lowkey stirs trouble in that house. SA women bamujikela and called him all sorts of names & kept on saying nywe nywe SA men nywe nywe. This girl is a disaster funeka yena noCyan Boujie bayoba sisthembu sikaGrootman nje once."

@LungiYou wrote:

"Themba uzifunela ikhekhe.uyedlula .. Neliisa will be crying about iinkabi soon."

@QinaThaba added:

"I'm fully convinced that women don't want anything to do with guys with pure intentions period and it's sad to watch‍♂️"

BBMzansi winner Mphowabadimo on her diminished social life after birth of her 2nd child, gave up clubbing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mphowabadimo got candid about motherhood on her YouTube channel, where she said she had to give up clubbing because she had outgrown it.

The traditional healer is a doting mother of two boys, and she also got candid about how seeing them together warms her heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News