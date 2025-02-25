Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi's recent photo with a sleek Porsche car has gone viral, sparking curiosity about whether the car belongs to him

Known for his passion for high-end cars, Vilakazi has previously made headlines with his VW Golf R

The 2024 season saw Vilakazi debuting for Kaizer Chiefs, quickly becoming a standout player

Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo Vilakazi has taken the spotlight once again, this time for his social media post posing next to a luxurious Porsche.

The young star has become a social media sensation, often trending with every new post, and his latest snapshot has not gone unnoticed.

Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi in action on the football field.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Twitter

A Look at the Porsche’s Price Tag

The photo in question shows Vilakazi beside a sleek Porsche, which has an impressive base price tag of R2.2 million.

This has led fans and car enthusiasts to speculate whether the vehicle is his, even though the player has not confirmed ownership nor been seen behind the wheel of the car.

Nonetheless, the image has sparked plenty of conversation among South African petrolheads, who have praised the car for its aesthetic appeal and high performance.

Vilakazi’s Car Obsession: Past Headlines

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the Kaizer Chiefs star has caused a stir with his love for cars.

Last year, Vilakazi made headlines when he was spotted with a VW Golf R, a vehicle that can cost anywhere from R800,000 to over R1 million depending on the model and extras.

There were also rumors of him having a black VW Golf, but the post was later deleted.

A Growing Trend Among PSL Players

Vilakazi joins a growing list of PSL players known for flaunting their stylish cars. Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart, for instance, made waves when he was photographed with his Golf GTI.

Other PSL stars, including Andile Mpisane, have also been featured in the media showing off their luxury cars, a testament to the glitzy and glamorous lifestyle often associated with footballers.

A Rising Star with Style

Vilakazi's rise to fame has been nothing short of remarkable. After starting his youth career with Zola Seven Stars under the mentorship of Skhumbuzo (also known as Zola 7), he made a major move to Kaizer Chiefs' Youth Academy.

His big break came in 2023 when he was promoted to the first team, making his professional debut in February 2024.

A month later, he impressed in the iconic Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, solidifying his place in the team. Since then, Vilakazi has continued to wow fans with his skills, style, and flair on the pitch, quickly earning a reputation as one of the rising stars in the PSL.

His ability to command the game, coupled with his on-field charisma, has captured the hearts of both fans and media alike.

A New Era for South African Footballers

Vilakazi's penchant for luxury cars may seem like a small detail, but it reflects the growing trend among South African footballers, who are embracing the glitzy side of fame.

As more players rise through the ranks, they are often seen as role models and fashion icons in addition to their athletic prowess.

The convergence of football and luxury lifestyle is not unique to South Africa, as it mirrors trends seen in leagues worldwide.

Mfundo Vilakazi strikes a confident pose beside a sleek Porsche.Image Credit/Mfundo Vilakazi.

Source: Facebook

Will Vilakazi’s Porsche Take the Spotlight?

Whether or not Vilakazi owns the Porsche, it’s clear that he is making waves both on and off the field.

With his growing fanbase and undeniable talent, he is sure to remain one of the most talked-about players in the PSL for years to come.

