Reason Mo Salah Deserves to Win 2025 Ballon d’Or Award Ahead of Raphinha, Mbappe
- Mohamed Salah has been rated as the best player in the world due to his performance for Liverpool in all competitions this season
- The former Chelsea star has been tipped as the number one contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Raphinha
- The Egyptian international is currently the highest goalscorer in the English Premier League this season
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has taken the 2024-25 season by storm, as he continues to produce impressive performances week in and week out both in the English Premier League and cup competitions.
The Egyptian international scored and assisted in a goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
The former Chelsea winger scored the first goal of the match to take his tally to 25 goals this season, and they assisted the second goal for Dominik Szoboszlai, which was his 14th assist this campaign.
Why Salah deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or
Briefly News had a chat with football journalist Tosin Alli after Liverpool secured all three points against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.
The football analyst, who is also a Manchester United fan, put his rivalry with the Reds aside to crown Salah as the deserving winner of the Ballon d'Or this season.
"Mo Salah deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or because of his consistent brilliance on the pitch, not just in terms of goals and assists but also in his overall contribution to Liverpool's success this season," he said.
"The Egyptian international's ability to change the game with his skill, vision, and leadership on the field sets him apart. He knows when to shoot, when to pass, and when to dribble.
"He's definitely going to reclaim the CAF Player of the Year award, but this time, he should be the number one favourite to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.
"He should be the next African to win the prestigious award after the legendary George Weah."
Alli admitted that the team that wins the UEFA Champions League might provide the winner of the prestigious award, but he wishes the organiser could replicate what they did with Rodri last year even when the Spanish midfielder didn't win the UCL.
"Even if Salah doesn't win the Champions League with Liverpool, I don't think there has been a player on his level this term," he added.
"The organisers of the award did a thing by giving the award to Rodri last year despite not winning the UCL and also he wasn't the best player for me at the Euros, they can do the same for Salah if he doesn't win the Champions League.
"I am happy that an African is a front-runner for the award this year, and I hope he stays consistent for the rest of the season."
